Zugloolhomes expands to Dubai, targets global luxury real estate market

By Innocent Anaba

Zugloolhomes, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing leaders in luxury real estate, has announced its official expansion into Dubai’s booming property market. The strategic move marks a major milestone for the company as it seeks to blend world-class architecture, smart home technology, and sustainable luxury designs within Nigeria’s evolving premium housing landscape.

The disclosures was made in Lagos, by Zugloolhomes’ Chief Executive Officer, Faisal Zuglool, during a visit by the firm’s foreign-based clients.

According to Zuglool, the expansion represents a defining step toward transforming the future of urban living in Lagos and beyond.

He said: “Our goal is to merge Dubai’s sophistication with Nigeria’s dynamic energy,” he said. “We’re building homes that define comfort, quality, and lasting investment value for our clients.”

Meriem Issalmane, the company’s Senior Property Consultant and Portfolio Manager, also expressed optimism about the project, revealing that Zugloolhomes is set to collaborate with Dubai’s leading developers — including Emaar, Meraas, Nakheel, and Damac. She emphasized that the partnerships reflect a shared vision of innovation, excellence, and sustainable design.

In addition, Jamal Akim, a property strategist, will play a key role in shaping the company’s international strategy and ensuring sustainable global growth.

With the expansion, Zugloolhomes aims to establish a strong presence in Dubai’s luxury property sector while reinforcing its commitment to redefining modern living standards across Africa and the Middle East.