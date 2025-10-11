Zelensky urges Trump to broker Ukraine peace in call

Zelensky and Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Donald Trump to broker peace in Ukraine like he did in the Middle East during a phone call on Saturday, the Ukrainian leader said.

“If a war can be stopped in one region, then surely other wars can be stopped as well — including the Russian war,” Zelensky wrote in a post on Facebook.

Relations between the two leaders have warmed dramatically since February, when they sparred during a now infamous televised meeting at the White House.

Trump has since called Zelensky a “nice guy” and maintained support for Ukraine, which has been fighting a Russian invasion since 2022.

The two leaders previously met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September.