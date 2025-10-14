Zelensky to visit Trump in Washington this week

Zelensky and Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he will go to Washington this week to see US President Donald Trump, to discuss air defences and how to put more pressure on Russia.

Zelensky said he would join a Ukrainian delegation there holding talks with US politicians and companies, and he hoped to have his meeting with Trump on Friday.

Trump confirmed what would be the Ukrainian leader’s third visit to the White House since January when a reporter asked if he plans to host Zelensky on Friday.

“I think so, yeah,” the US president said during a brief fuel stop as he travelled back to Washington from the Middle East.

Zelensky highlighted that he had two phone calls with Trump over the weekend, during which they discussed the “challenges” Ukraine faces as Russian strikes target the country’s energy infrastructure, and the situation on the battlefield.

“We discussed some sensitive issues. That conversation was not enough, even though it was substantive,” the Ukrainian leader said, as he hosted a visit to Kyiv by the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas.

He said the Ukrainian delegation which has already left for the United States included Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko as well as the heads of his presidential office and of the national security council, and diplomatic representatives.

When Zelensky joins them, he said he planned to have more meetings, including with US military companies, senators and congressmen.

“The main topics are air defence and our possibilities… to pressure Russia,” he said.