Zamfara youths applaud Matawalle’s transformative empowerment drive

The Zamfara Youth Mobilisation Forum (ZYMF) has applauded former Governor Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, for his bold and inclusive empowerment initiatives which, it said, transformed lives and lifted thousands out of poverty across Zamfara State.

In a statement signed by its secretary, the group described Matawalle’s empowerment legacy as one of the most far-reaching in the state’s history, cutting across youths, women, traders, artisans, farmers, and vulnerable groups.

According to the Forum, Matawalle treated empowerment not as a political slogan but as a strategic tool for poverty reduction and wealth creation.

It recalled that through the Zamfara State Investment and Empowerment Programme (ZASIEP), thousands of small businesses received startup grants, tools, and access to microcredit facilities that helped to sustain livelihoods and drive local economic growth.

The statement further revealed that during Matawalle’s tenure, 10,000 empowerment packages — including sewing machines, grinding machines, irrigation pumps, motorcycles, and tricycles — were distributed across the 14 local government areas to encourage entrepreneurship and rural development.

Beyond material support, the former governor also prioritised skills acquisition. Over 1,000 youths were trained in tailoring, ICT, welding, and solar installation within and outside the state, equipping them for modern employment opportunities.

Women, the Forum said, were not left behind. Thousands of widows and single mothers benefited from grants and revolving loan schemes, while cooperative groups received financial and logistic support to enhance local production and household income.

“Matawalle believed in empowerment that lasts — not handouts that fade,” the statement read. “He built a system where people could earn, grow, and contribute meaningfully to the state’s economy.”

The group further commended Matawalle’s collaboration with the Bank of Industry (BOI) and other financial institutions to create low-interest funding options for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), enabling hundreds of Zamfara entrepreneurs to expand their operations.

It also noted that over 2,000 farmers benefited from fertilisers, improved seedlings, and modern farming equipment to boost food security and rural productivity.

However, the Forum expressed disappointment that many of these empowerment programmes have been abandoned by the current administration, describing the situation as a “setback to years of progress.”

“Dr. Bello Matawalle’s empowerment vision was about creating independence, not dependence.

“He restored hope to the common man and made Zamfara’s empowerment model a reference point for other states,”the statement said .