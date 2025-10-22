Zamfara unveils 50 new luxury buses for State Transport Company

Gov. Dauda Lawal

Governor Dauda Lawal has unveiled 50 brand-new luxury 18-seater buses for the Zamfara State Transport Company, describing the initiative as the fulfillment of a promise and a lasting legacy that demonstrates the state’s commitment to greatness and excellence.

The unveiling ceremony took place recently in Gusau, the state capital.

According to a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the 50 new commercial buses are modern, air-conditioned vehicles designed to ensure comfort, safety, and efficiency for passengers.

The statement noted that each bus is equipped with cushioned interiors, seatbelts, and a reliable suspension system suitable for rough terrains. The vehicles are also fitted with GPS tracking devices to enable real-time monitoring of their location and performance.

In his remarks during the unveiling, Governor Lawal said the development marks a new chapter in Zamfara State’s transformation journey, anchored on discipline, accountability, and progress.

“In the past, governments might have rushed to inaugurate such projects, content with ribbon-cutting ceremonies without addressing the deeper structures that ensure sustainability,” the governor stated.

He emphasized that the initiative reflects his administration’s resolve to replace the old habits of waste and mismanagement with a renewed focus on efficiency, sustainability, and service delivery to the people of Zamfara State.