Zamfara sacked workers go spiritual, hold special prayers for divine intervention

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Over 3,000 civil servants allegedly sacked by the Zamfara State Government have turned to prayers, organizing a special session to seek divine intervention over their plight.

The affected workers, who include teachers and health personnel from the 14 local government areas of the state, lamented that they have been denied their salaries since February 2025.

One of the affected workers, Mohammed Shamsu, who spoke shortly after the prayer session held on Monday, said the group would continue reciting the Qur’an to seek Allah’s intervention in the matter.

“We are human beings like everyone else. We have families who depend solely on us, but the state government has denied us our salaries since February. This is inhuman,” he lamented.

Another victim, who broke down in tears, said they had exhausted all avenues for redress, including appeals to the Commissioner for Education and the Head of the State Civil Service, without success.

“We even met with Governor Dauda Lawal, who promised to address our case, but up till now, nothing has been done. We don’t know our offence. We are qualified and professional in our various fields. We just want help,” the worker said.

The group vowed to continue their prayers and recitation of the Holy Qur’an until their salaries are restored and their employment status is clarified. They also appealed to Governor Lawal to show compassion and look into their situation.

It will be recalled that in February 2025, the state government, through its verification committee, announced the discovery of 2,363 ghost workers on the payroll, a move that has since sparked controversy among affected employees.