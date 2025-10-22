Zamfara reinstates 103 sacked teachers, approves payment of salary arrears

Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the reinstatement of 103 teachers in Zamfara State and the payment of their seven months’ salary arrears.

The reinstated teachers were among the 780 civil servants affected by the state government’s verification exercise conducted in January 2025, which led to the suspension of their salaries.

The development was disclosed by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mallam Wadatau Madawaki, on Friday.

According to him, those reinstated were cleared after undergoing a thorough verification process, which revealed that their salaries had been stopped due to administrative errors or omissions.

“After we wrote to His Excellency, Governor Dauda Lawal, to consider the reinstatement of the affected teachers, and upon further verification, the Governor graciously approved their return to service,” Madawaki said.

He explained that the affected workers’ salaries had been halted since January 2025, but Governor Lawal approved both their reinstatement and payment of arrears from January to July 2025.

Madawaki stated that the verification exercise was aimed at sanitising the state’s workforce, urging the reinstated teachers to demonstrate commitment and dedication to their duties.

The commissioner also warned them against engaging in any activities that could undermine the progress of the education sector in Zamfara State.