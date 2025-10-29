Zamfara PDP unshaken regardless of defections, says chieftain

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Zamfara Chapter, says it remains unshaken in spite of defections from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Gusau by Mr Halliru Andi, the Publicity Secretary of the party.

While the PDP is the ruling party in the state, the APC holds sway at the federal level.

The party was reacting to the defection of Maharazu Faru, representing the Maradun II constituency in the State House of Assembly.

Faru, who joined the APC together with PDP executives in the five wards, among others, hinged his defection on Gov. Dauda Lawal’s inability to meet his campaign promises.

“Dauda failed to address challenges ranging from insecurity, which is the main reason people voted for him,” the lawmaker said.

However, the PDP said it was not perturbed by Faru’s excuses for his action.

“The PDP under the able leadership of Dr Jamil Jibo Magayaki has noted the defection of Hon. Marahazu Faru, a member representing Maradun II Constituency in the State House of Assembly, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“While we respect his personal choice, we are not surprised.

“History has shown that those who put personal interest above the collective will of the people often find themselves on the wrong side of history.

“The PDP remains the only party with genuine commitment to the rescue and rebuilding of Zamfara State,” he said.

He said Gov. Dauda Lawal’s leadership was steadily restoring hope, rebuilding institutions, and securing the lives and livelihoods of the Zamfara people.

“The ongoing reforms and development initiatives are clear proof that the PDP is the party of progress and compassion.

“We are confident that Hon. Faru will soon regret his decision, as the people of Zamfara have already made up their minds to stand firmly with the PDP.

“Come the next elections, our party will win overwhelmingly at all levels—from the wards to the national stage—because the PDP remains the true party of the masses.

“We call on our members and supporters to remain steadfast and proud. No defection can shake our foundation or stop the will of the people.

“The PDP remains strong, united, and deeply rooted in the hearts of Zamfara people,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP still maintains a majority with 14 members, while the APC now has 10 lawmakers in the State House of Assembly. (NAN)