Zamfara lawmaker, 1,000 supporters defect from PDP to APC

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

A member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Maharazu Salisu Faru, representing Maradun II Constituency, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) along with more than 1,000 of his supporters.

Faru formally announced his defection at the APC state secretariat in Gusau on Tuesday, citing alleged injustice within the PDP and dissatisfaction with the state government’s leadership.

He said his decision followed wide consultations with political stakeholders and ward leaders across the five wards in his constituency, who reportedly endorsed the move.

According to him, the people of Maradun II Constituency had not benefited from the current PDP-led administration in terms of appointments or developmental projects.

“After due consultations with my constituents and political associates, we resolved to join the APC because we believe it offers a better platform for progress and inclusion,” Faru stated.

“Our people have not seen any meaningful dividend of democracy under the present government, and we can no longer continue to be sidelined.”

Faru added that he had officially notified the State House of Assembly of his decision through a letter dated October 28, 2025, submitted to the Clerk of the House.

Receiving the lawmaker and his supporters, the APC State Chairman, Alhaji Danfulani Maikatako, welcomed them into the party and assured them of equal rights and opportunities.

“On behalf of the APC family in Zamfara, I welcome Hon. Faru and his supporters. You will be treated like every other member of our party. We also call on other lawmakers and PDP members to join the APC and contribute to rebuilding our state,” Maikatako said.

The defection is seen as part of the ongoing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections in Zamfara State.