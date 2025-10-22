Zamfara Govt treats 3,447 patients in free medical outreach programme

The Zamfara State Government has successfully conducted ten phases of its Free Modified Medical Outreach Programme, providing treatment to 3,447 patients suffering from various medical conditions across the state.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the programme—launched in August 2023—offers free medical services including cataract surgeries, groin swellings such as hernias and hydroceles, vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) repairs, and health education for residents.

The statement noted that the free treatments were carried out at Yariman Bakura Special Hospital, General Hospital Gusau, Eye Centre Gusau, and Farida Hospital, with the tenth phase of the outreach completed in October 2025.

“In his resolve to address some identified medical issues, Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration launched the free modified medical outreach to provide medical assistance to vulnerable individuals in need,” the statement said.

It explained that the outreach utilizes tele-screening technology to deliver specialist care to patients from rural and semi-urban areas, covering all 14 local government areas of the state.

The initiative, the statement added, reflects Governor Lawal’s commitment to improving access to quality healthcare and addressing preventable and treatable medical conditions among residents of Zamfara State.