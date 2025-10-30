Zamfara First lady donates learning materials to students 

Zamfara State First Lady Hajiya Hurriya Lawal has donated learning materials to students in the state in a move to deepen digital literacy and women’s empowerment.

She also praised First Lady Oluremi Tinubu for establishing digital learning centres in 10 states of the federation.

Mrs Lawal, who unveiled the Gusau centre, said the facility would afford students, teachers and researchers the opportunity to gain access to the world through the internet.

She stated this when she hosted Mrs Tinubu recently, who came to inaugurate the centre in Gusau, adding that the centres would boost digital literacy and empower women through the Renewed Hope Initiative.

Mrs Tinubu inaugurated the ten digital learning centres under the Renewed Hope Initiative in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Other states which benefited from the digital learning centres include Abia, Delta, Edo, Kano, Lagos, Katsina, Nasarawa, Ondo and Yobe.

She commended Mrs Tinubu for choosing Zamfara as one of the benefiting states, saying, “This project is not just about technology and computers, it is about empowering our youths, bridging the digital divides and opening new doors of knowledge and innovations to the good people of Zamfara and beyond.”

According to the Zamfara State First Lady, “education is the bedrock of development. In today’s digital world, access to modern learning tools is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Through this library, students, teachers, researchers and the wider public would have access to the world’s information, resources and opportunities right at their fingertips.

“The Renewed Hope Initiative championed by our beloved mother, the mother of the nation, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is driven by a vision to support education, innovation and social development.”

Earlier, the Zamfara State Commissioner for Education, Malam Wadatau Madawaki, was represented by the Permanent Secretary, who stated that the project aligns with the state government’s desire, under Governor Dauda Lawal, to develop the educational sector. The representative assured the use of the facility to boost digital learning.

“This project resonates profoundly with the vision of Governor Lawal, who, upon assumption of office, declared a state of emergency on education.”