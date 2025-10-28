Youths should not be pawns in politicians’ game — Gov’s aide

Youth

By Henry Ojelu

ABEOKUTA — AS the race toward the 2027 general elections gathers steam, the Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Youth Development and Technology Innovation, Mr Dennis Ogunnaike, has cautioned youths in the state not to allow themselves to be used as pawns by desperate politicians pursuing selfish interests.

Speaking at the 3rd Legislative Convergence of the Youth Assembly of Nigeria, YAN, in Ogun State held in Abeokuta, Ogunnaike urged young people to embrace integrity, discipline, and ethical participation in politics.

He warned that being used to spread falsehoods, incite violence, or attack political opponents could have long-term consequences for their future.

He said: “Whatever you do in politics, be ethical, be considerate, and be responsible. Every action you take today will come back to you or your generation. Don’t allow anyone to use you as a tool for destruction.”

Speaking on the theme ‘Building a Responsible Generation: How Parental Guidance Shapes Youth Involvement in Politics,’ Ogunnaike said: “If you have pigs in politics, you can’t expect anything but dirt. That’s why responsible and professional individuals must also get involved — to clean up the mess and promote good governance.

“Youths are the biggest voting bloc in Nigeria. We must use that power to elect credible leaders who share our values and vision for progress, not those who only remember us during campaigns.”

Ogunnaike also reaffirmed that the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun remains youth-friendly and open to constructive criticism.”