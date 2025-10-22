Youth, students’ coalition endorses Abubakar Gumbi for 2027 governorship

— Describe him as a visionary leader with proven track record

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — A strong wave of political support is building around Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Gumbi (AA Gumbi) as a coalition of 11 youth and students’ associations in Sokoto State has formally endorsed him for the 2027 governorship election under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking at a well-attended press conference in Sokoto, the coalition, led by Comrade Jacob Sesugh Anbiam, described Gumbi as a visionary leader with integrity, empathy, and an unwavering dedication to public service.

The coalition said its endorsement followed a thorough assessment of Gumbi’s contributions to the growth and development of Sokoto State, particularly in youth and women empowerment, education, and job creation.

“Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Gumbi has distinguished himself in various fields of human endeavour. His selfless commitment to community development and his consistent record of supporting young people make him the kind of leader Sokoto needs at this critical time,” Anbiam said.

According to the group, Gumbi’s interventions cut across several sectors — from providing scholarships to indigent students and empowering women and youths with vocational tools and start-up capital, to facilitating employment opportunities in the military and paramilitary services for hundreds of Sokoto indigenes.

They described him as “a catalyst for growth and human progress,” whose leadership would usher in a new era of opportunity, inclusivity, and prosperity.

“With AA Gumbi as governor, Sokoto State will record tremendous progress, especially in human capital development, education, agriculture, employment generation, and skills acquisition for women and persons with disabilities,” the coalition stated.

Highlighting his professional record, the students commended Gumbi’s distinguished service in the federal civil service, noting that his tenure was marked by discipline, transparency, and administrative excellence.

“Alhaji Gumbi’s track record in the federal civil service reflects competence, foresight, and commitment to good governance. We believe he has what it takes to lead Sokoto State to a future where every citizen lives with dignity and no one is left behind,” the statement added.

The endorsement, which drew students, youth leaders, and civil society representatives from across the state, is seen as a significant political boost for AA Gumbi ahead of the 2027 elections.

With the student community — a key voting bloc in Sokoto — rallying behind him, political observers believe Gumbi’s ADC candidacy could reshape the political landscape and offer a credible alternative to the dominant parties in the state.

The coalition concluded that “the future of Sokoto belongs to those who combine competence with compassion,” asserting that Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Gumbi embodies that promise.