Youth Ministry, SMEDAN, Saphittal empower 17 youth startups with N17m

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS a way to create employment and wealth, the Ministry of Youth Development in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN, Super team and Saphittal have empowered 17 youth startups with N1 million each, totaling N17 million.

The Minister of Youth Development, Mr Ayodele Olawande, who in a remark made at the Nigerian Youth Academy, NIYA, Startup Pitch 2025 Competition on Wednesday in Abuja, explained the essence of the initiative, which is basically to drive inclusion in the Tinubu-led administration’s economic transformation by giving the youth a sense of belonging through the support of the government.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to NIYA is to empower the vibrant Nigerian youth by making them productive, and also to support laudable youth economic initiatives.

He said: “We are ready to partner with a lot of private organisations; there is nothing Nigerian youths need now than to support them.

“Its main objective is to equip young Nigerians with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in today’s fast-changing economy.

“Through our One Youth, Two Skills initiative, we ensure that every Nigerian youth is empowered with at least two marketable skills that open doors to employment, entrepreneurship, and financial independence.

“So, I can tell you that in the next couple of months, you will see the 2.0 because we are not sitting down; we want to get more into the business and that is why we said we want to follow-up.

“We want to follow up to have the 2.0, 3.0 and the 4.0; we will have thousands of people to collaborate with as partners in few years from now.”

In another remark, the Head, Product, Superteam Nigeria, Ashley Olika, expressed excitement over Superteam Nigeria’s sponsorship of the epoch-making event, the NIYA Startup Pitch Competition, which Olika described as a great initiative from the Federal Ministry of Youth Development.

“Special thanks to the minister for actually allowing Super Team Nigeria to come and collaborate and sponsor stellar ideas”, she said.

The Director General, SMEDAN, Charles Oddi, said the main objective of the competition was to provide funding for startups.

Oddi also made it known that, 70 per cent startups in Nigeria are youth owned and driven, which is backed by the Minister of Youth Development.

“We are very grateful to the other partners who made this a success, but the essential goal behind this is basically to provide funding for startups.

“I say to our small businesses, you know financing in this part of the world capital in this part of the world is very expensive and also very scarce and everywhere they see an opportunity for capital they should go for it.

“So, the tune of 25 000 dollars approximately; that is around N40 to N50 million has been earmarked for this and the winners we saw today were given the sum of 1 million dollars split across different entrepreneurs.

“I am very certain that when you inject this capital into their businesses, the businesses will start to grow and start to thrive.

“We saw initiatives like the “boy boy” technologies; for instance, we also saw wash up technologies; these are businesses that are powering our everyday lives.

“These are things that we do in our everyday lives but these are entrepreneurs, and we talk about how they can be empowered by technology”, he said.

A beneficiary, Oluyomi Ayomide Deborah, said, “This initiative by NIYA is very impactful. In fact, I wasn’t expecting it at all. It’s wonderful to see what the Nigerian government is doing for youth across the nation.

“And it’s encouraging to see that they have decided to build up this beautiful initiative supporting startups across Nigeria, and I am so happy to be a beneficiary.

Meanwhile, speaking on her pitch said, “The name of my startup is Univille Nigeria Limited, and we were given a grant today by NIYA , Nigerian Youth Academy, Startup Pitch 1.0, and it’s such a privilege to be able to partake in this.

“Univille Nigeria Limited is a campus marketplace that bridges the gap between student vendors and student buyers across the university community. So, we’re scaling across different universities in Nigeria. The market size is big, and we seek to improve, to grow,and to just make the vision bigger.

“It’s a campus marketplace that combines or bridges the gap between student vendors and student buyers across different Nigerian universities.

“That means, Selling things, students that sell things, or even offer a service, graphic design, mobile development, software development, whatever they do,they will be able to, instead of having to have a community of maybe 200 people where they are selling to, or maybe they are close circle, they could reach about 16,000 students using maybe Lauchtech , for example,or other universities.

“Universities have a large market, but most of the time,we can’t, student vendors only have the privilege of selling their goods, selling their, whatever they sell, to just maybe their circle, their classmates, their friends from church, their friends from the mosque, but they cannot sell to all those students because there’s no unified place for them to meet, but they can see, okay, this is what I sell to 16,000 or to many thousands of people.

“So, what this platform is used for is just to bridge that gap between both of them, to bring them together. I see it growing.

“I see it’s presently starting in Lautech but I see it growing. That means it’s going to different universities, University of Abuja, University of Lagos, different universities. I see it growing.”