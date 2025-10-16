Youth minister, civil service commission Chairman to lead youths on national rebirth dialogue

Youth

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — The Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande; Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Prof. Tunji Olaopa; and Future Africa CEO, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, will lead conversations with Nigerian youths on Monday to rebuild national values and strengthen civic responsibility.

Organized by the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, CLTC, in collaboration with the United Nations Inter-Agency Group on Youth, UNIAGY, and the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund, NYFF, the conference is themed “Nigeria @ 65: Reviving values and volunteerism among the Youth.”

Set against Nigeria’s ongoing quest for unity and trust in governance, the event aims to reignite a culture of service, volunteerism, and community leadership among the country’s youth.

Chinwe Nduka, Head of the CLTC information unit in a statement on Thursday explained that: “This initiative is a call for young Nigerians to embrace service, volunteerism, and civic responsibility as pathways to rebuilding national values and strengthening the social fabric.”

Key highlights include grand finale of the youth keadership debate, an NYFF initiative providing a platform for young Nigerians to articulate bold ideas and visions for a stronger, more cohesive nation.

Prominent youth advocates expected to speak include: Samson Itodo (Executive Director, YIAGA Africa), Rotimi Olawale (Executive Director, Youth Hub Africa), Elisabeth Agbiti-Douglas (Director, NYFF) Mrs. Abiodun Essiet (SSA to the President on Community Engagement – North Central), Hon. Mohammed Abba Isa (SSA to the President on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities), Dr. Titilope Gbadamosi (SA to the President on Youth Initiatives),

Surayyah Ahmad (Founding Partner, Sabou Capital), Aishat Dahiru (Youth Focal Point, IOM Nigeria), Rafiat Atanda (Communications Specialist, UNODC), Rex Stephen Ojochegbe (Student, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University).

Supported by the Federal Ministry of Youth Development and the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, the conference underscores a growing consensus that Nigeria’s transformation hinges on empowering its youth to shape the nation’s future.

Participants from universities, youth-led organizations, and community groups nationwide are expected, with virtual attendance options ensuring inclusivity.

The organizers said that the dynamic lineup of speakers and thought-provoking sessions will not only celebrate Nigeria’s 65th Independence milestone but also inspire a generation committed to rebuilding the nation through integrity, innovation, and service.