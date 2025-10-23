Youth Innovation Awards to hold second edition Dec 2025

By Nnasom David

The Youth Innovation Awards will hold its second edition on December 6–7, 2025.

The event set to hold at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, focusing on youth-led innovation and social impact across the continent.

Following its debut in 2024, which drew participants from more than 17 African countries, the initiative has become a key platform for advancing entrepreneurship, creativity, and sustainable development.

The 2025 edition will feature leadership dialogues, innovation showcases, and a pitch contest offering up to $20,000 in grants and mentorship. It will conclude with an awards gala celebrating individuals and organizations contributing to social transformation and inclusive growth in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Founded by entrepreneur and youth advocate Blessing Douglas, the foundation behind the Youth Innovation Awards, a U.S.-based nonprofit, has supported over 1,000 young Africans through mentorship, leadership training, and digital innovation programs.

“The goal of the initiative is to help young Africans realize that they are the architects of their own future,” Douglas said. “When we invest in youth innovation, we invest in Africa’s transformation. This is not just an event—it’s a movement inspiring lasting social and economic change.”

Beyond grants and recognition, the program encourages collaboration among governments, development partners, private sector leaders, and academic institutions to strengthen Africa’s innovation ecosystem.

“This year, we’re deepening partnerships with organizations that share our vision of a self-sustaining, inclusive Africa,” Douglas added. “We are building bridges between innovation and opportunity, helping young people turn ideas into impact.”

With its growing focus on creativity and empowerment, the Youth Innovation Awards continue to position young people as central to the continent’s pursuit of sustainable progress.