Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship: Ernestville Foundation’s model for grassroots development

The Ernestville Foundation, a U.S.-registered nonprofit organization, has deepened its work in Africa through education and entrepreneurship initiatives aimed at tackling poverty and empowering youth across underserved communities. “This is not just about sending children to school,” Oji said. “It is about restoring a heritage of excellence and investing in leaders who will one day transform their communities and our world.”

Founded in honor of Mazi Ernest O. N. Oji, a pioneering Nigerian educator and chemist, the Foundation built its operations around advancing access to quality education, supporting small-scale enterprise, and promoting cultural preservation.

Under the leadership of Founder and Chairman Jideofor ‘Jay’ Oji, Ernestville’s mission is shaped by the belief that sustainable development begins with empowering individuals.

Expanding Access and Opportunity

In 2024, Ernestville made notable progress toward its goal of closing systemic gaps in education and entrepreneurship across Africa. The Foundation funded learning programs in underserved communities, distributed digital devices such as iPads to students, and partnered with local educators to strengthen teaching capacity.

These efforts culminated in 2025 with the award of scholarships to six students from Ajalli, Nigeria, who gained admission into Government College Umuahia, one of the country’s most prestigious secondary schools. The Foundation also sponsored additional students who secured placement in other schools and provided financial support to ease their transition into secondary education.

The scholarship program, which includes preparatory classes and teacher recruitment, aims to revive Ajalli’s legacy of academic excellence and leadership development.

Driving Grassroots Empowerment

Beyond scholarships, Ernestville operates several initiatives designed to foster self-reliance and innovation. These include:

• Umuabiama STEM+ Academy, which integrates science, technology, engineering, and mathematics with English and indigenous language instruction;

• Ajalli Enterprise and Innovation Hub, offering vocational training, digital skills, and entrepreneurship support for young business owners;

• The B.A. Okafor Chess Chun, which promotes cognitive development and discipline among children through chess education; and

• Helping Hands Initiative, which provides essential resources such as food, housing, and healthcare for vulnerable families.

Each program aligns with the Foundation’s belief that development requires both opportunity and empowerment.

Collaboration and Global Alignment

Ernestville’s initiatives are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and SDG 1 (No Poverty).

The Foundation’s leadership team, comprising professionals from finance, academia, government, and technology, has positioned Ernestville as a credible partner for collaboration with international organizations, corporate sponsors, and governments.

Oji emphasized that partnerships are essential for long-term impact. “Solving Africa’s most pressing challenges cannot be done in isolation,” he said. “We are open to collaboration with those who share our vision for education, innovation, and sustainable community development.”

A Vision for the Decade Ahead

Looking ahead, the Foundation plans to expand its footprint through a 10-year roadmap that includes creating new entrepreneurship hubs, scaling STEM academies across Africa, and reaching 5,000 students and 1,000 entrepreneurs by the end of the decade.

Ernestville estimates that its combined programs could directly and indirectly impact one million lives through access to education, skills development, and job creation.

Founded on a century-old legacy and sustained by a modern strategy, the Ernestville Foundation continues to serve as a model for grassroots-driven development that links local empowerment with global standards of progress.