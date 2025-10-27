Youth day: FG calls on stakeholders to intensify support for youth empowerment

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Federal Government on Monday, reaffirmed its commitment to youth empowerment through investments in education, digital skills, entrepreneurship, the creative industries, and civic engagement.

The government also said it is working hand-in-hand with regional partners and international stakeholders to ensure that the youth have access to the resources, mentorship, and opportunities they need to thrive.

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the activities to mark the 2025 African and National Youth Day and Festival, expected to hold from 27th to the 28th of November, 2025.

Olawande, who was represented by his chief of staff Mr. Muhammed Abdullahi, noted that Nigeria and Africa’s future lies in the hands of the youthful generation.

According to him, the Nigerian government under President Bola Tinubu is committed to youth empowerment through investments in education, digital skills, entrepreneurship, the creative industries, and civic engagement.

This comes as Olawande urged private sector leaders, development agencies, and civil society to intensify their support for youth-led initiatives.

“It is a timely reminder that the future of Africa lies in the hands of our youth, a generation that is more connected, more informed, and more capable than ever.

“As we stand at the crossroads of economic transformation, technological advancement, and cultural renaissance, our youth are not just participants in change; they are the actual drivers.

“It is a platform for dialogue, a means to showcase talent, a meeting of minds and a catalyst for collaboration. Over the coming days, young leaders, entrepreneurs, creatives, and change makers will engage in workshops, exhibitions, panel discussions, and performances all aimed at promoting inclusion, innovation, and sustainable development.

“As a government, we reaffirm our commitment to youth empowerment through investments in education, digital skills, entrepreneurship, the creative industries, and civic engagement.

“We are working hand-in-hand with regional partners and international stakeholders to ensure that our youth have access to the resources, mentorship, and opportunities they need to thrive.

“Let me also use this opportunity to call on private sector leaders, development agencies, and civil society to intensify their support for youth-led initiatives. The time has come for a truly Pan-African youth agenda, one that transcends borders and leverages our shared aspirations.

“To Nigerian youths and youth leaders from across Africa that will be attending this event, I look forward to seeing you all in Abuja. Your voices matter.

“Your ideas count. Your dreams are valid. The Nigerian and African dream of prosperity, peace, and unity cannot be realised without you,” he stated.