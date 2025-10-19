You’re the beacon of unity, national healing — Akpabio celebrates Gen. Gowon at 91

General Yakubu Gowon.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has described former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd.), as a beacon of unity and national healing.

In a congratulatory message personally signed by him to mark Gowon’s 91st birthday, Akpabio praised the former leader’s “No Victor, No Vanquished” policy after the civil war, describing it as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s post-war reconciliation and unity.

“On behalf of my family, constituents, the Senate, and the 10th National Assembly, I heartily rejoice with our former Head of State, His Excellency, General Yakubu Gowon, GCFR, on the occasion of his 91st birthday. It is a thing of joy to see him reach this milestone in life,” Akpabio stated.

He lauded Gowon’s leadership both in and out of office, noting that his efforts to keep Nigeria united have continued to shape the country’s history.

“Sir, your leadership during and after Nigeria’s civil war continues to shape our national consciousness, and your ‘No Victor, No Vanquished’ policy remains a beacon of unity and national healing,” he said.

Akpabio also commended Gowon’s enduring commitment to peace and intergenerational dialogue, adding that his legacy as a statesman and unifier remains an inspiration to future leaders.

“I pray that God grants you many more years of good health, strength, and wisdom. Your life’s work is a testament to your dedication to Nigeria’s progress. Happy birthday, Your Excellency, and congratulations, sir,” Akpabio concluded.