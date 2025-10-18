Your People-oriented Governance inspires hope, Agba Tells Gov Otu @66

Gov Otu

Former House of Representatives aspirant, Martha Agba, has extended warm felicitations to the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, on the occasion of his 66th birthday anniversary, describing him as “a compassionate leader whose people-oriented governance continues to inspire hope and progress.”

In a statement personally signed by her, Agba commended Governor Otu for his tireless commitment to the development of Cross River State, noting that his leadership has ushered in renewed confidence in governance through impactful projects and inclusive policies that prioritize the welfare of the people.

She praised the governor’s focus on infrastructural renewal, youth empowerment, and social investments, which she said have positioned the state on the path of sustainable growth and prosperity.

“Governor Otu’s exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to the people of Cross River State are commendable. His people-centered approach to governance has not only transformed lives but also restored the dignity of public service,” Agba stated.

She further prayed for God’s continued guidance, good health, and wisdom for the governor as he continues to serve the people of the state and contribute to the development of Nigeria at large.

“On behalf of my supporters and well-wishers, I celebrate Governor Bassey Otu at 66 and wish him many more years of fruitful service to humanity,” she added.