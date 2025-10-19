Youngdi Azomor bags digital innovator award

Nigerian creative visionary Youngdi Azomor has been honoured with a Special Recognition Award as Digital Innovator at the prestigious Achievers Award International 2025, a ceremony that celebrates excellence and innovation across diverse industries.

The recognition, presented at a grand event in Zanzibar, marks a major milestone in Youngdi’s journey as one of Africa’s emerging creative minds. For years, he has pushed the boundaries of digital design and user experience, merging technology with storytelling to create meaningful digital interactions.

Speaking after receiving the award, Youngdi expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying, “It’s an honor to be recognized. This doesn’t just reflect my work but also everyone who believes and has supported it in one way or the other. And this award is not about me — it’s about everyone pushing boundaries, everyone involved in African tech and the creative industry in general.”

As a UI/UX designer, creative strategist, and associate member of the User Experience Professionals Association (UXPA International), Youngdi represents a new wave of African innovators combining global design principles with authentic African creativity. His work exemplifies how design and empathy can drive innovation and human connection across digital platforms.

Over the years, Youngdi’s brilliance has earned him several accolades, including Creative Person of the Year at the Tourism & Style Awards, Creative Entrepreneur of the Year at both the Stars Awards and Lagos Fashion Awards, Male Personality of the Year at the Nigeria Glam Awards, and a Tech Entrepreneur of the Year (Nominee) recognition at the Men of Honours Awards.

Industry watchers say his journey from humble beginnings in Lagos to becoming a multi-award-winning designer reflects the resilience and ingenuity driving Africa’s creative economy.

The Achievers Award International is renowned for spotlighting individuals making remarkable contributions in their fields, and Youngdi’s recognition reaffirms his influence as a thought leader helping to shape Africa’s digital narrative.

As Africa’s creative economy continues to expand, voices like Youngdi Azomor’s are shaping its identity, proving that design, empathy, and innovation are Africa’s most powerful exports. His recognition is more than an award, it is a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence and his vision for a more connected, creative, inclusive digital future and a promise of greater things to come.