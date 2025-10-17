Young Nigerian influencer Realjjfrosh bags int’l nomination

By Juliet Umeh

Nigerian TikTok sensation Adebayo Temitayo, popularly known as Realjjfrosh, has earned international recognition with a nomination for Social Media Influencer of the Year at the 2025 African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEAUSA), a major platform that celebrates African and Caribbean excellence across entertainment, entrepreneurship, and culture.

The US-based awards body, headquartered in New Jersey, announced its list of finalists for the 2025 edition earlier this week on its website. Now in its 11th year, AEAUSA continues to honour the creative achievements and socio-economic impact of African and Caribbean talents who are influencing global culture.

For Realjjfrosh, the nomination marks a significant milestone in a fast-rising career that began from his hometown of Irele, Ondo State, and grew into a continent-wide digital influence.

“It’s a huge honour to be recognised by the African Entertainment Awards USA,” Temitayo said in a statement.

“This nomination means a lot to me because it shows that the work I’ve been putting in to inspire and connect with people across Africa is being seen and appreciated.”

Born on August 2, 2005, Realjjfrosh began creating comedy skits in 2019 before fully embracing content creation as a profession in 2023. His short-form videos on TikTok often blend humour, trends, and motivation, quickly gaining traction, amassing more than 600,000 followers and millions of views.

Beyond content creation, he has built a reputation as a digital strategist and trend driver, helping creators and artists grow their audiences organically. His viral campaign “Let’s Get 100 Billion Comments” drew over 1.7 million comments, ranking among the most engaged videos in Africa. His original sounds have also been used by more than 12,000 TikTok users, demonstrating his reach in shaping online culture.

Realjjfrosh’s digital insights and grassroots influence have been featured in several Nigerian media outlets including Punch, The Guardian, Vanguard, ThisDay, The Nation, and Daily Trust. He is also known for mentoring emerging creators, sharing strategies for growth, engagement, and monetisation in Nigeria’s expanding creator economy.

His nomination places him alongside other top African and Caribbean influencers being recognised for their impact on digital culture. The AEAUSA 2025 voting window opened on October 17, 2025, and runs until December 15, 2025, with winners to be announced on December 20, 2025, through the official website, www.aeausa.net, and the event’s social media channels.

Since its inception in 2015, the African Entertainment Awards, USA has become one of the most prominent international platforms celebrating African excellence. It aims to highlight creativity and achievement while fostering unity among Africans and the diaspora.

For Realjjfrosh, this recognition signals more than just an award nod, it underscores how Nigeria’s young digital creators are reshaping Africa’s global narrative through creativity, innovation, and influence.