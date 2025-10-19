You need emotional security in your relationship – Bambam

By Ayo Onikoyi

Former Big Brother Naija star and actress, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, popularly known as Bambam, has shared her thoughts on how couples in the entertainment industry can sustain their marriages despite the demands of their careers.

Speaking on the Link Up podcast hosted by her husband, Teddy A, on Echoo Room, Bambam emphasized the importance of emotional security and open communication between couples, especially when both are actors.

“There has to be emotional security in your relationship. You people should be each other’s guy. You guys should talk about everything. Know that this is what my husband does, this is what my wife does. Know that it ends on set and you decide if you want to continue with the person or not,” she said.

She added that couples must be intentional about setting boundaries and discussing the realities of their jobs to avoid unpleasant surprises.

“Have the conversations, decide what your boundaries are, what you will not go past. Just talk about everything. As uncomfortable as a conversation is, what is the worst that can happen instead of pretending and getting into the situationship and you can’t handle it?” she noted.

Addressing the hesitation some people have towards dating entertainers, Bambam stressed the importance of clarity before committing.

“There are some people that swear that they can’t be with an actor. If you know you want to be with an entertainer, make sure you have the conversations no matter how uncomfortable they may be,” she said.

On a personal note, the actress also highlighted her faith as her ultimate source of strength.

“Take everything from me and leave Jesus for me, throw me in the desert, God will make a way and I will survive,” she affirmed