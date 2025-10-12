You have distinguished yourself at 40  —  Balami tells Seyi Tinubu

Nigerian entrepreneur, youth advocate and All Progressives Congress, APC chieftain, Comrade Isaac Balami, has extolled Seyi Tinubu’s virtues, describing him as a man of humility, compassion who is deep committed to humanity.

In a statement released on Saturday, Balami, the founder of Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM) said Seyi Tinubu embodies rare qualities that are often misunderstood by critics, yet his dream of a better Nigeria remains unwavering.

According to him, the President’s has consistently demonstrated a genuine passion for national development and youth empowerment.

“My perspective on Seyi Tinubu is that of a man with a large heart, deeply committed to impacting his generation, yet often constrained by the inevitable challenges that come with being the son of the President,” Balami stated.

He noted that despite distractions from detractors, Seyi Tinubu has remained focused on his mission to reach many parts across Nigeria and leave lasting imprints through his progressives initiatives and peace campaigns.

Balami praised Seyi’s contributions to nation building, saying no son of any politician in Nigeria has matched his record of impactful initiatives at such an age. He affirmed that Seyi’s sincerity, humility, and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s unity has distinguished him among young Nigerians.

“In less than two years of working with him, I have seen a man who has touched countless lives, created opportunities, promoted peace, and consistently championed unity across the country,” he said.

Balami further described Seyi Tinubu as a detribalized Nigerian whose worldview aligns with progressive thinkers advocating simplicity, service, and the collective good, regardless of background or privilege.

“The Seyi Tinubu I know does not wish to be seen merely as the President’s son, but as a fellow Nigerian genuinely committed to building the nation of our dreams,” he added.

While congratulating him on his 40th birthday, Balami urged Nigerians to judge Seyi Tinubu by his actions and positive contributions rather than sentiments or bias.

“Today, I celebrate a trailblazer, a patriotic Nigerian who believes that Nigeria’s greatness transcends individual ambition or aspiration,” Balami concluded.

Vanguard News