‘You can’t tarnish my reputation’ — Ubani warns Jaja over false claims

Dr. Monday Ubani

By Henry Ojelu

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr. Monday Ubani, has condemned what he described as a “malicious and defamatory” publication authored by one Dr. Tonye Clinton Jaja, accusing the latter of fabricating lies intended to malign his reputation and mislead the public.

The publication, titled “Open Letter to BOSAN: BOSAN Should Avoid the Appearance of Selective Justice – Is Ozekhome the Only Erring SAN that Has Caused National or International Embarrassment to Nigeria? What About the International Embarrassment Caused to Nigeria by the Duo of Malami and Monday Ubani?”, was dated October 7, 2025, and has sparked sharp reactions within legal circles.

In a strongly worded statement issued in Abuja, Dr. Ubani described the article as “a mischievous, ill-conceived, and defamatory attack” filled with “lies, innuendos, and malicious distortions.”

According to him, the author falsely alleged that he was cited for contempt by Justice Binta Nyako in a matter involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“At no time have I ever been cited for contempt by Justice Nyako or any court in Nigeria. The allegation that I was sanctioned or reprimanded in connection with Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s matter is an outright fabrication without a single judicial record to support it,” he said.

Ubani stated that the certified true copy of the judgment in question is publicly available and contains no such finding.

He maintained that all his public statements have always been consistent with the Rules of Professional Conduct and the decorum expected of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

He further dismissed claims that he had ever “engaged or promoted” one Dr. Sandra Duru, also known as “Prof. Mgbeke,” as a principal witness in any legal matter, describing the assertion as “another baseless fabrication.”

“The Senate’s official legal engagements are conducted through lawful institutional channels with properly documented procedures. Every step taken in that regard has been transparent, accountable, and professionally guided,” he said.

Ubani also questioned the credibility of Dr. Jaja, describing him as “unknown to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), or any recognised legal platform.”

He said Jaja’s claim of leading “1,000 legislative lawyers” was “a pure invention of fantasy,” adding that his record of “reckless publications and pseudo-intellectual rants” was well known.

He accused Jaja of relying on gossip-based online blogs and engaging in smear campaigns against respected members of the legal profession.

In response, Ubani revealed that his legal team has been instructed to petition the Inspector-General of Police to investigate Dr. Jaja for alleged cyberstalking and criminal defamation under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

He also plans to institute a civil action for libel and injurious falsehood to claim damages and obtain injunctive relief.

Ubani, who has been at the Bar for over three decades, reiterated his unblemished record and commitment to the rule of law.

“I have never faced any disciplinary issue before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee or BOSAN. My professional integrity and service record speak for themselves,” he said.

He listed his professional roles, including former 2nd Vice President of the NBA, past Chairman of the Ikeja Branch, past Chairman of the Section on Public Interest and Development Law (SPIDEL), and current Chairman of the NBA Committee on Electoral Reform. He also serves as Special Adviser on Legal and Constitutional Matters to the President of the Senate.

Urging the public to disregard the publication, Ubani described it as the product of “malice, envy, and intellectual bankruptcy.”

He reaffirmed his “unshakeable commitment” to the rule of law, professional ethics, and the dignity of the legal profession.