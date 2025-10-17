‘You can’t govern on Social Media’, Wike tells critics

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday launched a fresh attack on what he called the culture of “social media governance,” warning that no amount of online criticisms would replace direct engagement with government.

Speaking at the flag-off of Collector Road C01 in the Institution and Research District, a project linking the Body of Benchers complex to the Nile University corridor, Wike said responsible citizens must channel demands through proper avenues rather than “endless online noise.”

“If you like, go 50 million times to social media, what you didn’t get through the door, you won’t get through the window. Good citizens call government’s attention to problems; they don’t play politics with social media”, he said.

He contrasted the Body of Benchers’ quiet lobbying for the road with what he described as the “habit of some Nigerians to rush online to attack government.”

According to him, it was the Benchers’ measured approach that persuaded President Bola Tinubu to approve funding for the project under emergency procurement, even though it was not initially in the budget.

Wike assured that the road, which will also serve Nile and Baze universities, both private entities, would be completed within six months, making it one of the fastest-delivered projects under his watch.

He also announced new facilities for the Abuja Campus of the Nigerian Law School, including 600-bed hostels and furnished bungalows, as part of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The minister argued that governance is a continuum, and no administration can solve every problem. Instead, he urged citizens to demand accountability responsibly and support government efforts rather than fuel cynicism online.

“Even if you allow me to stay here for 500 years, problems will continue to come up. The important thing is to make your contribution so that history records you did your part,” he maintained.