You can’t fight drugs and free traffickers – ADC slams Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for granting presidential pardons to dozens of convicted drug traffickers and smugglers, describing the decision as ‘a national disgrace’ that, in its view, undermines Nigeria’s anti-drug campaign and damages the country’s international image.

In a statement on Sunday signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said it believed the decision amounted to ‘an irresponsible use’ of the presidential power of pardon, claiming that it could encourage impunity and weaken moral standards.

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC) finds as pathetic and an act of immense national disgrace the recent presidential pardon and clemency granted to several convicted criminals by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Abdullahi said.

The party argued that most of the convicts granted clemency had served less than two years of their sentences for offences that attract life imprisonment, and questioned the criteria used in granting the pardons.

“It amounts to a most irresponsible use of the presidential prerogative of mercy to grant express pardon to dozens of convicts held for drug trafficking, smuggling, and related offences, especially when most of these convicts have barely served two years in jail for offences that carry a penalty of life imprisonment,” Abdullahi stated.

The ADC also expressed concern over government explanations that the beneficiaries had shown remorse and acquired skills while in prison, saying such reasons may not justify early clemency.

“Pardons and clemency are granted for their social utility and to correct perceived miscarriages of justice, and to convicts who have paid their debts to society. But we wonder what Nigeria stands to gain from this act of clemency to convicts serving life sentences who have barely served two years,” the party said.

The opposition party warned that the move could affect the morale of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other security agencies whose personnel risk their lives to combat drug-related crimes across the country.

“Granting clemency to individuals convicted under such laws therefore challenges the very foundation of Nigeria’s legal and moral stance against narcotics and could undermine the efforts of officers fighting the battle against illicit drugs,” Abdullahi said.

He noted that Nigeria remains a major transit point for illicit drugs, with the country’s estimated drug use prevalence at 14.4 per cent, almost three times the global average, and argued that the decision could have implications for public health and security.

The ADC further said the pardons might harm Nigeria’s global reputation and strain relationships with international partners in the fight against drug trafficking.

“These pardons send signals beyond Nigeria’s borders. They could affect our standing among global partners in the fight against drug trafficking and create the impression that our country is not fully committed to the global anti-drug campaign,” the ADC added.

The party urged the Federal Government to exercise greater caution in the use of the presidential prerogative of mercy and ensure that such actions align with the principles of justice and national interest.

“We call on the government to uphold transparency, accountability, and the rule of law in the exercise of such sensitive powers,” Abdullahi said.

The ADC reaffirmed its commitment to promoting justice, integrity, and responsible governance in Nigeria.

Vanguard News