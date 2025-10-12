You are my junior: Makinde, Umahi clash over Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road

By John Alechenu

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has reacted to comments made by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, over the ongoing controversy surrounding the per kilometre cost of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road.

Umahi spoke while inspecting the Keffi section of the Abuja, Mararaba, Keffi Road alongside the Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday.

He said: “I have a lot of respect for governors and the Governors’ Forum. But if a governor who is far my junior in engineering and governance insults me, I will talk back.

“One thing I’m very good at is Mathematics. I’m an ‘A’ student in Mathematics.

“This controversy about cost per kilometre, I have told you that this project is about 43 kilometres. But we have increased it to utilise the money allocated for the project by the last administration, which was N73 billion. We have increased it to about 45 kilometres.

“If we are doing surface dressing on the shoulder, the cost will be different. If we are using asphalt on the shoulder, the cost will be different. If we are using concrete, as we are doing now, the cost will also be different.

“It is being mischievous when you ask for the cost of a length of road without context. From professional information, you can only estimate the cost per kilometre and divide it into sections.

“First, it is an estimated cost, and the estimated cost of this project, you can divide N73 billion by 45 kilometres, that is the estimated cost. This cost includes elements of contingency and variation of price (VOP), which may not likely be used.

“When the project is completed, you can see that there are places where we are using the existing median and others where we will construct new medians. Will the cost be the same? It is not possible.

When you have finished, you remove the VOP, you remove contingencies that were not used. Whether it is N40 billion or N70 billion and you have done 50 kilometres, that is when you divide and get an average cost. The average cost of a definitive and estimated project is a probable element.

“When I heard that my brother and friend, Governor Makinde of Oyo State, said… I don’t want to join issues with him. I think he is an engineer, an electrical or electronic engineer. But this is road construction. Electrical electronics no reach there. I am his senior in governance and in engineering practice. So, anything he doesn’t understand, he should call me and ask. I will not join issues because I have respect for our governors.

“I have respect for him as my friend and brother, but he should withdraw the comment that I am ‘dancing around’. I never danced around. And if he insists, he should come for a debate, that is very important.

“We have market trading on the road in a number of locations. During our inspection today with the Governor of Nasarawa State, if the governor will carry out the demolition to create an additional carriageway, we will fix it, and there will be no more traffic in those areas.”

The controversy began when Umahi appeared on Arise Television’s Morning Show. During the interview, the anchor, Rufai Oseni, asked the minister to state the per kilometre cost of the Coastal Road project. The question led to an altercation between the minister and the anchor, who insisted on getting a direct answer, while the minister parried the question.

The issue has since generated mixed reactions among supporters of the current administration and members of the public.