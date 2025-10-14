You are an inspiration to our youths, Nigerian community in Turkey tells Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO — The Nigerian Community in Turkey has hailed Seyi Tinubu as a beacon of inspiration and a true ambassador of change.

The President of the group, Prince Magboh, in a congratulatory message to mark Seyi Tinubu’s 40th birthday, commended his selfless dedication and consistent support for the needy, noting that such acts of kindness have endeared him to many.

Magboh described Seyi Tinubu as a pillar of support whose exemplary lifestyle has made him a role model for young people within and outside Nigeria.

“Seyi Tinubu’s work, both seen and unseen, has not gone unnoticed. He has become a catalyst for hope and transformation, and someone our youth, not just in Nigeria, look up to,” Magboh said.

He further expressed optimism that Seyi Tinubu’s compassion and commitment to national development would continue to make a lasting impact on society.