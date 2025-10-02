Yoruba community in USA fetes Elerinmo

By Ephraim Oseji

…eulogises his noble impacts toward Yoruba unification in diaspora

In what turned out to be a royal treat beyond borders, the paramount ruler of Erinmo Ijesa land, Oba Michael Odunayo Adeagbo Ajayi JP, the Arowotawaya II Elerinmo of Erinmo was enthused at the high level reception according to him in far away America and Canada.

Oba Arowotawaya II, who was a special guest at the general gathering of the University of Ilorin Alumni in diaspora held in Canada last month, also received a warm welcome and royal reception by the Omo Yoruba of DFW in Dallas and Erinmo sons and daughters in Maryland.

The royal courtesy visits was in recognition of Oba Elerinmo’s evolving engagements with Yoruba community living in diaspora, connecting them with need to think and nurse developmental agendas towards home.

Speaking on behalf of the Yoruba community in Dallas, HRH. Alani Opeloye, Sooko Onijara of Ife and Olori Olaitan Opeloye, Yeye Onijara of Ife penned a resounding repertoire of dignified accolades extolling Oba Elerinmo’s giant stride towards unification of the Yoruba people both home and in diaspora for economic and developmental purposes.

He said: “With a heart full of gratitude, I wish to share the memorable experience of hosting His Royal Majesty, HRM Oba (Dr) Michael Odunayo Ajayi, Arowotawaya II, The Elerinmo of Erinmo Kingdom, during his recent stop in Dallas following his engagement as a guest speaker in Canada, for the Unilorin Alumni worldwide.

“What began as a private call of courtesy quickly blossomed into a community-defining moment. Upon hearing of the royal visit, I reached out to our association’s president, Aare Deinde Peters, who graciously embraced a befitting royal reception organized by Omo Yoruba of DFW.

“The timing could not have been more divine — our association has been yearning for greater unity, solidarity, and cooperation. The arrival of His Royal Majesty at such a pivotal time was nothing short of providential.

“His Majesty’s presence was met with warmth, admiration, and deep respect. His keynote address and interactions during the question and answer session were superb, candid, fatherly, and deeply informative.

“He shared personal life experiences, cultural wisdom, and insights into history and tradition, reminding us that the challenges we face as an association are not peculiar but surmountable. At various points, his words drew rousing applause and standing ovations.

He challenged us to harness our education, exposure, and collective values to build stronger cooperation here in the diaspora. He went further by offering to engage with us through virtual Zoom conferences directly from Nigeria, facilitate other distinguished leaders and VIPs to speak to our community, and also, encouraged us to make impactful contributions to our homeland while we sojourn here in the US,” he added.

The Sooko Onijara also expressed his revered respect for Elerinmo’s humane nature, noting that he exudes the true spirit of Omoluabi.

“Beyond the speeches, what stood out most was His Majesty’s humility, warmth, and clarity of vision. His visit exemplified the true Omoluabi spirit — respect, generosity, and commitment to uplifting others.

“His visit was more than a ceremonial event; it was a wake-up call for us as Yoruba sons and daughters in the diaspora. We have the heritage, knowledge, and strength to overcome division and build an association that commands respect, nurtures progress, and contributes meaningfully both here in Dallas–Fort Worth and back home in Nigeria.

“Let us embrace the spirit of unity, solidarity, and cooperation that His Majesty so passionately preached. Let us rise above differences, work hand in hand, and turn our association into a true beacon of Yoruba culture and values,” he added.

Meanwhile, Oba Elerinmo who appreciated HRH Alani Opeloye’s warm notes, said his uncommon hospitality will remain unforgettable.

Elerinmo said: “I write with a heart full of gratitude to appreciate a revered royal personality, “Sooko Alani Opeloye,” and his beloved wife, for the overwhelming love and care they showered on me during my recent visit to Dallas, US.

“Their uncommon hospitality remains unforgettable. They graciously hosted me and went further to organize a befitting reception in my honour by the Egbe Omo Yoruba in Dallas Fortworth. Such generosity and commitment reflect true Omoluabi values and a deep sense of respect for royalty and our shared Obalufon heritage.

“Beyond the physical provisions, what touched me most was the genuine warmth, humility, and honour with which they received me. They went above and beyond, ensuring that my stay was not only comfortable but also memorable.

This rare show of loyalty and respect has further strengthened the bond of unity between Erinmo Kingdom, Obalufon dynasty, and our noble brothers and sisters in the diaspora,” Elerinmo added.

As his royal visits continued, the Erinmo sons and daughters living in Maryland, USA also showed forth their enthusiasm, receiving their heritage custodian, Oba Arowotawaya II, in Maryland.

The group, led by Mr. Bode Oluwatuyi and actively supported by Mr. Olakanmi Oluwatuyi, Prophetess Busayo Abiara, and Mr. Taiwo Omosebi, gave His Majesty, Oba Elerinmo, warm reception amidst fun-filled cultural display and traditional dance, showcasing how culturally alive they are in diaspora.

“Their hospitality was truly remarkable. From the airport reception where traditional yoruba drummers were on hand to welcome me to the care and attention given to me all through my stay, I felt the true spirit of Erinmo abroad,” noted Kabiyesi Elerinmo.

The monarch acknowledged the heart-warming display of true love, respect, and unity accorded him, noting that he will continue to treasure such for a long time.

“More than the outward show, I was touched by the sincerity, humility, and brotherhood that each of you expressed. You made my visit not only comfortable but memorable.

“In the same vein, may I also thank the able Chairman of Erinmo Diaspora Heritage Barrister Jonathan Omosebi and his able lieutenants for their efforts in making this come true and most especially for the interactive zoom meeting I had with all of you.

“The occasion was made even more grand with the surprise presence of my brother King Obalaaye of Erijiyan Ekiti, who paid me a surprise visit during my stay. I extend my heartfelt appreciation, and I pray that God Almighty will continue to bless and prosper you all, grant you good health, and keep you united in love and progress,” Oba Elerinmo concluded.