Yobe police command assures residents of calm, tightens measures against crime

The Police Command in Yobe says the state remains relatively calm and under control despite its unpredictable security situation.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Emmanuel Ado, gave the assurance on Thursday in Damaturu while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the 14th Security Council Meeting.

Ado said the council reviewed the security situation in the state, including policies and measures adopted in recent months, and expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved.

“The situation in Yobe is very much under control. The state is calm, and we are fully in charge. There is no cause for panic as our men remain on top of their game,” he said.

The commissioner commended Gov. Mai Mala Buni for his consistent support of security agencies, particularly through the provision of patrol vehicles and logistics support across all police divisions in the state.

He described the vehicles as “force multipliers” with enhanced mobility and response capacity, adding that the governor had also directed regular servicing to ensure sustainability.

Ado said the Security Council deliberated on recent incidents in neighbouring states and adopted proactive measures to prevent any spillover of attacks into Yobe.

“We are not taking the prevailing calm for granted. Measures have been taken to forestall and, where possible, prevent any form of attack,” he said.

He added that security personnel had intensified patrols and night operations to ensure residents sleep with both eyes closed.

The commissioner disclosed that the council noted a slight increase in homicide cases and directed the police to implement new strategies to curb the trend.

He said special attention was also being given to addressing recurring farmers-herders conflicts, describing them as one of the most pressing security challenges in the state.

“Efforts are ongoing to contain the situation, and we expect improvement in the coming weeks,” Ado said.

He further revealed that the state was expecting a high-level United Nations delegation soon and assured that adequate measures had been put in place to guarantee a seamless and secure visit.

“By all crime statistics, Yobe remains one of the safest places to live and do business in Nigeria,” he added.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to Gov. Buni on Security Matters, retired Brig.-Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam said security agencies were aware of intelligence reports about suspicious movements in some communities and were closely monitoring the situation.

He said some suspects had already been arrested and profiled, while contingency plans had been activated to respond promptly to any potential threats.

“Our agencies are alert and fully prepared. Some operational issues cannot be discussed openly, but residents should be assured that security operatives are not sleeping,” Abdulsalam said.

He urged the public to continue providing credible information to assist security agencies in sustaining peace and stability across the state.

