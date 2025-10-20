Yinka Oguntade: Keeping the mission funded and the soul of development finance

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

In Nigeria’s development landscape, where the struggle for accountability often collides with the urgency of impact, one man has made it his life’s work to keep that delicate balance intact: Yinka David Oguntade.

For over two decades, Oguntade has quietly built a legacy as one of the country’s most dependable hands in nonprofit financial management. As Head of Finance and Administration at Global Rights: Advocates for Sustainable Justice, he sits at the nerve center of Nigeria’s rights-based ecosystem, ensuring that missions are not only noble but also sustainable, transparent, and financially sound.

It usually starts with a call, a donor audit is due, a grant has just landed, or budgets need urgent realignment. In those defining moments, when precision and integrity are non-negotiable, Oguntade is the name that surfaces.

From human rights and gender justice to health interventions and governance reform, his fingerprints are on the financial frameworks that sustain some of Nigeria’s most impactful civil society initiatives. His approach is simple but profound: finance is not a back-office chore; it is the engine that powers social change.

Oguntade’s credentials reflect both depth and discipline. He holds a Master’s in Business Administration (Finance), a distinction-level Higher National Diploma in Banking and Finance, and is a chartered accountant and tax professional. Over the years, he has undertaken specialized training in donor compliance, international financial reporting, and anti-money laundering through institutions such as KPMG and Humentum (formerly InsideNGO).

But beyond qualifications, it is the way he applies his expertise that sets him apart. From his early days as Accountant at ABANTU for Development to his current leadership at Global Rights, Oguntade has embodied the idea that effective finance is not about numbers alone, it is about trust, ethics, and purpose.

In a sector where transparency determines survival, Oguntade has successfully managed and audited projects funded by global institutions including the European Union, Ford Foundation, USAID, World Bank, DFID, Global Fund, CIDA, MacArthur Foundation, OSIWA, Open Society Foundations, and the Embassies of Australia, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

He has also overseen multi-year grant portfolios valued at over $15 million, ensuring compliance with international standards while tailoring systems to local realities.

A colleague at Global Rights once described him as “a rare blend of accountability, empathy, and foresight. He doesn’t just manage money, he ensures every fund serves the people it was meant for.”

Perhaps the most defining test of Oguntade’s resilience came during the global funding downturn of 2014–2015. When Global Rights’ Washington headquarters scaled back operations, leaving Nigeria and Burundi as the only surviving country offices, the Nigerian branch had barely $5.75 left in its Citibank account.

Rather than walking away, Oguntade stayed. He led efforts to revive the office, secure new partnerships, and rebuild donor confidence. For six months, operations ran without funding, sustained by systems he designed to preserve integrity and accountability. His leadership helped steer the organization back to full activity, ensuring that the mission and its values endured.

Beyond managing grants, Oguntade is passionate about capacity building across Nigeria’s civil society. He has trained and mentored finance and administrative teams from organizations such as SESOR Empowerment Foundation, The Kukah Centre, Tap Initiative for Citizens Development, Bauchi Human Rights Network, and House of Women Development Advocacy.

In each engagement, his message is consistent: financial transparency is not a burden, it is the backbone of credibility.

Today, as the demand for accountability intensifies across Nigeria’s development sector, Yinka Oguntade’s work stands as both a model and a message. His systems integrate global compliance standards with local adaptability, tackling challenges from foreign exchange volatility to human resource management and tax remittances.

He believes that transparency should be seen not merely as a regulatory requirement but as a strategic advantage. One that builds trust, attracts partnerships, and ensures long-term impact.

In a sector often defined by uncertainty, Yinka David Oguntade has remained a steady hand, keeping the mission funded, the books clean, and the heart of development finance beating strong.