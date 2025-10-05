Yes she can summit urges Imo women to stand up for challenge

The Yes She Can summit has urged women in Imo state to stand up and face the challenge before them to achieve a better society.

The summit was held in Owerri last Saturday.

In her remarks, the wife of the Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, Lady Chioma Uzodimma , who was represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Nkechi Ugwu, called on women to support each other.

Chioma who was also the Mother of the Day, said the world needed brave people to make a change. She called on women to continue to show courage in every sphere. “When women support women, credible and lasting change happens. I have seen young women transform entire communities, and the truth is—none of them waited. They acted, they believed, and they achieved,” she added.

In her welcome address, the convener, Yes She Can summit, Dr Adaora Onyechere Sydney-Jack, said: “It is with both humility and fire that I stand before you today, in this moment that is so much more than a gathering. It is a rising. A rising of voices, of dreams, of futures that refuse to be quiet. It is not just a summit — it is the summoning of the next generation of female leaders in Imo State. Today, under the bold and beautiful theme:”Empowering the Next Generation of Female Leaders in Imo State”,we cast off old narratives — and we write new ones, together. In the corridors of tradition, the voices of young women have often been whispers.

“Subtle. Overlooked. But today, here, now those whispers crescendo into a roar. A roar of brilliance, of audacity, of women who are not just asking for space — but taking it, creating it, and inviting others in. For centuries, leadership has worn a single face, spoken with one tone, and moved in a single direction. But no more. Imo State is rising, We say it because the time has come

“Let this summit awaken a fire so fierce within you, no obstacle can extinguish it. Let us leave this room not just inspired, but activated.We must begin to build, to speak, to take space in the rooms we once tiptoed through.We must stop apologizing for our brilliance, our ambition, and our becoming. Because power unused is wasted — and potential left dormant is a betrayal to the world that needs us most.”

Other dignitaries that attended the event include but not limited to the member representing Okigwe North at the House of Representatives, Miriam Onuoha. Guest speakers were Dr. Vivian Dimgba, Sir PMC Okeke and others.