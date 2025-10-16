XL Creative Hub unveils “Battle of the Beats,” Nigeria’s first Afrobeats reality show

By Benjamin Njoku

XL Creative Hub has launched “Battle of the Beats,” a groundbreaking Afrobeats reality show that will bring together six top producers in a creative showdown. The 12-day competition will run from November 1 to 12, 2025, with live streaming on YouTube.

According to a statement by the Hub’s Business Manager, Clement Makinde, the show would bring together six top Afrobeats producers in an intense creative showdown, all under the watchful eyes of seasoned industry professionals.

“Watch six carefully selected producers locked in an intense camp, creating beats under pressure while professional judges evaluate every production,” Makinde stated.

He added that registration for the competition is free, stressing that “we are not collecting a dime from any participant.”

The show opens on November 1, with an elimination night on November 8, and the grand finale on November 12, where the top three producers will battle for the grand prize of ₦500,000 for the winner, ₦300,000 and N200,000 for second place, and third place respectively.

After the producers’ contest, artists across Nigeria will be invited to record songs using the winning beats and compete for major rewards between November 12 and 24, 2025.

Participation steps include downloading the winning beat, recording a song, creating a video, and submitting entries via Instagram and the official website.

Artist prizes are even bigger — ₦1 million and a label contract for the winner, ₦500,000 for the second, and ₦300,000 for the third place.

Public voting and professional judging will determine the winners, with voting scheduled for November 12 to 25, 2025.

Makinde explained that the initiative aims to bridge the gap between grassroots creativity and professional opportunity by providing access to world-class production facilities regardless of financial status or location.

He said “Battle of the Beats seeks to discover raw talent, document Afrobeats’ evolution, inject funds directly into the creative economy, and build a transparent annual platform that launches real careers.

“This is your moment don’t miss a beat,” Makinde declared.

In the short term, the competition aims to launch at least three professional careers, deliver measurable economic impact, and build a 50,000-member YouTube community. Its long-term vision targets Pan-African expansion, prize pools worth ₦25 to ₦30 million, and recognition alongside major music awards.

The organisers said the project directly tackles issues of industry gatekeeping, producer undervaluation, and limited exposure by creating a transparent, inclusive, and sustainable creative platform.

The judges include Nnaemeka Ugochukwu Onusiriuka professionally known as Mr. Mekoyo, Tunde Akinsanmi of Styl plus and Manasseh Mashi popularly known as Monlee Mane.

Mekoyo is a versatile Nigerian musician, music producer, songwriter, and multi-talented instrumentalist. He gained national recognition as the producer of Styl-Plus’s highly acclaimed hit single “Olufunmi,” a timeless classic that remains one of Nigeria’s most celebrated love songs. Over the years, Mekoyo’s name has appeared on numerous album credits as a producer, composer, and songwriter, solidifying his reputation as one of Nigeria’s most respected creative minds. Manasseh is a music producer and an artiste.