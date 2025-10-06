World Teachers Day: Gov Alia committed to Benue teachers welfare – SUBEB Chair

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) has called for proactive and home-grown approaches to managing urban crises as Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the 2025 World Habitat Day.

This year’s celebration with the theme “Urban Crises Response,” focuses attention on the growing sustainability challenges in cities and human settlements. The Institute described the theme as timely, stressing that sustainable urban development could only be possible when cities are crisis-free and livable.

The National President of NITP, Dr. Ogbonna Chime, in a statement to mark the day noted that urban areas remained the engines of development, contributing significantly to national growth and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). He, however, warned that most cities were increasingly burdened by complex social, environmental, and economic challenges that threaten their functionality.

“Urban crises are multidimensional,” Dr. Chime stated. “They include overpopulation, congestion, slum formation, and health deficiencies on the social side; while environmental challenges such as flooding, desertification, waste mismanagement, and pollution continue to rise. Economically, urban poverty and weak municipal capacities are major concerns.”

The Institute noted that most of these crises were driven by rapid population growth, rural-urban migration, and increasing demand for land and infrastructure without proper planning. It added that these challenges had serious implications for urban governance, especially as political and administrative pressures tend to be higher in cities.

“The impacts of these crises extend beyond city boundaries,” the National President said. “Because of the central role cities play in the regional economy, whatever happens within them affects the hinterlands socially and ecologically.”

The NITP observed that climate-induced crises were becoming more frequent, particularly in coastal and informal settlements, due largely to poor land use planning rather than natural causes. It lamented that responses over the years had been largely reactive, often triggered by disasters rather than preventive strategies.

“We must shift from reactive interventions to proactive planning rooted in our socio-economic realities,” the statement read.

For an efficient urban crisis response, the Institute recommended the need for “context specific and coordinated urban management strategies which are rooted in our socio-economic realities rather than imported ideas. This will ensure proactive and preventive responses to urban crises, not just reactive responses.

“There is an urgent need for managers of cities and urban areas to ensure that all types of physical development plans are prepared as this remains critical in order to effectively respond to urban disorders.

“There should be co-creation of knowledge and co-design of solutions in managing urban anomalies must be done with all stakeholders. This will allow inclusion, community engagement and prioritization of municipal and local government capacities in managing urban crisis.

“Private sector partnership should also be strengthened for provision of urban services and management.”

The National President emphasized that the Institute believed that “the public should continuously be carried along in initiating policies, laws, activities, and programmes that are directed or related to the management of urban problems. It is then and only then that the residents, as well as all stakeholders in Nigerian cities can live in crisis free setting.”