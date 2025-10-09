World Sight Day: 18,000 persons benefit from Loveworld MEDICAID interventions

By Henry Ojelu & Deborah Oladeji

LAGOS — No fewer than 18,000 Nigerians have benefited from free eye surgeries and other medical interventions under the Loveworld MEDICAID initiative, the humanitarian healthcare arm of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI).

Assistant Director of Loveworld MEDICAID, Dr. Jumoke Ola-Akisanya, disclosed on Thursday at a global press conference held at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, to commemorate World Sight Day and mark one year of the organisation’s flagship programme, Vision 10,000, aimed at eliminating preventable blindness across Nigeria and other nations.

According to her, the initiative has dispensed 8,507 prescription glasses, 8,609 eye medications, and conducted 725 corrective eye surgeries, all free of charge.

“Through the dedication of our medical volunteers, partners, and sponsors, Loveworld MEDICAID has attended to over 18,000 beneficiaries at no cost. Each restored sight represents a story of renewed hope and restored dignity,” Ola-Akisanya said.

She explained that the Vision 10,000 programme was created to bridge the gap between medical need and accessibility, offering hope to thousands who could not afford treatment.

Ola-Akisanya commended the visionary leadership of Rev. Chris Oyakhilome, President of Loveworld Incorporated, whose compassion inspired the MEDICAID initiative.

She also praised Dr. Deola Phillips, Chairman of Loveworld MEDICAID, and members of the Board of Trustees for their unwavering commitment to community health.

In a goodwill message on behalf of COFI, Pastor (Barr)Bismark Johnson, described the milestone as “a testimony of impact and divine love in motion.”

“Through the inspired leadership of our dear Man of God, Rev. Dr. Chris Oyakhilome, lives have been transformed, destinies restored, and hope rekindled. The Vision 10,000 initiative has brought this to life by giving sight to the blind and reminding the world that Christ still heals through us today,” he said.

He reaffirmed COFI’s commitment to extending its humanitarian footprint beyond healthcare to include education, empowerment, and sustainable community development.

Also speaking, Dr. Emeka Eze, Clinical Director of the Loveworld Medical Centre, described the MEDICAID initiative as compassion in action — bridging the gap between those who need care and those who can help.

“Many people suffer blindness from simple, reversible causes. The tragedy is not just the disease but the lack of access to care. Loveworld MEDICAID bridges that gap by bringing healthcare directly to the people,” Eze said.

He described the Loveworld Medical Centre as one of the most advanced in Africa, noting that the intervention addresses what he called “the triangle of disease, poverty, and death.”

“When people regain sight, they regain independence and productivity. This programme shows that true compassion doesn’t just feel pity — it acts,” he added.

In a major show of corporate support, Parallex Bank Limited pledged its partnership with Loveworld MEDICAID to expand access to quality healthcare across Nigeria.

Representing the bank’s Managing Director and CEO, Dr. Femi Bakre, the Head of Public Relations, Mr. Ademola Adeshola, commended the humanitarian vision of the initiative.

“We at Parallex Bank are proud to stand with Loveworld MEDICAID. The statistics shared today — with over 24 million Nigerians living with visual impairment — remind us that the work being done here is not only necessary but urgent. As a bank that enables possibilities, we see this as an opportunity to enable visual possibilities for thousands of Nigerians,” Adeshola said.

He described Parallex Bank as the first Nigerian bank to evolve from a microfinance institution into a fully licensed commercial bank, emphasizing that corporate responsibility is not about charity but partnership for national development.

“Our goal is to empower communities, and by supporting Loveworld MEDICAID, we are helping Nigerians regain vision, confidence, and productivity. This is more than finance — it is humanity in service,” he added.

Many of the beneficiaries of the intervention shared emotional testimonies and expressed profound appreciation to Rev. Dr. Chris Oyakhilome for restoring their sight and transforming their lives through the MEDICAID initiative.