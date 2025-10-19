World Food Day: Nigeria can become global food power, take millions out of poverty – Gov. Bago

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Governor of Niger State, Farmer Mohammed Umar Bago, has said that Nigeria can become a global food power and lift millions of people out of poverty through strategic investments and partnerships in agriculture.

Umar Bago spoke at the commemoration of the World Food Day 2025 held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in Lagos, stressing the need for Nigeria to transition from food security to food sovereignty by decolonising its food systems, asserting its strategic autonomy and leveraging its resources to become a major player in the global food market.

He also emphasised the need for the country to address the gap between her food production and population growth.

The governor stressed the importance of investing in agriculture, and livestock development, citing Niger State’s efforts in mechanization, irrigation, and value chain partnerships.

Speaking on the theme of the event: “Food Security to Food Sovereignty: How Far has Nigeria Gone”, he said: “ It is a bold call to action and a shifting paradigm necessary to transition from just mere food security to sustainable food sovereignty. Food security is, basically, the ability to access nutritious food, whereas food sovereignty transcends mere access to nutritious food to the control, dignity, and self-determination of food.

“So, we’re talking about the capacity to be able to produce what we consume and also be able to store in excess food that we’ll need for tomorrow. As such, we must recognize the need to address the gap between food production and population growth, vis-a-vis investment in agriculture. We must bridge the gap in Nigeria where our population growth is geometrical and our food production is arithmetical.”

Continuing, he said: “Globalization, for all its promise, has become a conduit for food and agricultural imperialism, a process through which certain countries have been systematically nudged, if not coerced, into dependency on food they neither produce nor control.

“This is the paradox we must dismantle. The pathway forward as a sovereign people begins with decolonizing our food systems, asserting strategic autonomy over what we eat, how we produce it, and who receives the benefits of our agricultural enterprise. This is the essence of food sovereignty.

“Anchored in such autonomy, Nigeria can engage the world not as a passive beneficiary, but as a confident, equal partner collaborating with nations and global actors on fair, reciprocal, and mutually beneficial terms.

“With our immense agro-ecological diversity, fertile land, water resources, climate, and vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, Nigeria has the potential to become a global food power. This vision must be enshrined as a central plank of our foreign policy.”

In his welcome remarks, Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, Director General, NIIA, said that food sovereignty was crucial for a country’s development, citing Governor Umar Bago’s efforts in Niger State as an example.

He commended Governor Bago for transforming Niger State’s agricultural sector through mechanization, fertilizer diplomacy, and livestock development.

He said: “No matter how great you aspire to be, if you don’t have relative food security and sovereignty in tow, you cannot be a great country. Governor Bago thought out of the box and saw the opportunity that we all didn’t see, namely that it is possible for us to feed ourselves. It is possible for us to become a food basket of the world. But more than that, it is possible to do all of these things on our own terms.

“He has led the mechanization of the agric sector in Niger State; He has developed agriculture. Now he’s been on shuttle diplomacy across the world to Brazil and to the farthest parts of the world. With Brazil, he’s dealing with livestock. And there is now such a thing as livestock diplomacy, he is at the forefront of it.”