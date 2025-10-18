World Food Day: CAPPA urges govt to regulate pre-processed foods

By Chioma Obinna

On this year’s World Food Day, the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa, CAPPA, has called on the Nigerian government to strengthen regulations on ultra-processed foods (UPFs) and sugary beverages, warning that unhealthy diets are fueling a growing epidemic of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) across the country.

In a press statement to mark the day, the organisation cautioned that more Nigerians especially children, adolescents, and young adults are being “aggressively targeted” by the food and beverage industry with nutrient-poor, heavily processed products disguised as convenient and healthy options.

“The result is a worrying nutrition transition away from traditional, wholesome diets toward unhealthy dietary patterns that fuel the country’s rising burden of hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and kidney failure,” CAPPA said.

World Food Day, observed annually on October 16, commemorates the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in 1945. This year’s theme, ‘Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future,’calls for collective action to ensure affordable, safe, and nutritious food for all.

CAPPA’s Executive Director, Akinbode Oluwafemi, described Nigeria’s declining health indicators as “a wake-up call” for urgent policy and regulatory reforms.

“Nigeria today confronts a stark and shameful reality: our country now ranks among the lowest globally in life expectancy, with average lifespans in the mid-50s,” Oluwafemi said.

“This tragic statistic exposes systemic failures across our food, health, and social systems and demands urgent government action.”

He lamented that corporations are expanding their marketing reach through digital platforms, celebrity endorsements, school sponsorships, and cultural events designed to make unhealthy products appear desirable.

“Children and youth are especially vulnerable to these tactics,” he said. “We cannot address our declining life expectancy or the growing epidemic of NCDs without confronting this toxic marketing environment head-on.”

Citing its recent report, ‘Junk On Our Plates: Exposing Deceptive Marketing of Unhealthy Foods Across Seven States in Nigeria,’ CAPPA revealed how multinational and local food companies use manipulative labelling, misleading health claims, and community-based promotions to normalise consumption of ultra-processed, high-sugar, and high-sodium foods.

“These strategies not only promote unhealthy products but also erode Nigeria’s traditional food culture,” the group warned.

To address the crisis, CAPPA outlined several policy recommendations, including mandatory Front-of-Pack Labelling (FOPL), effective taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs), sodium reduction targets, and restrictions on marketing unhealthy foods and drinks—particularly to children.

It also urged the government to increase tobacco taxes and restrict the promotion of smokeless tobacco, e-cigarettes, and nicotine products, especially on social media platforms popular among youths.

“Mandatory FOPL should be adopted nationwide as a first step toward healthier purchasing decisions,” CAPPA said, adding that SSB taxes have been proven to reduce consumption and generate revenue for reinvestment in public health programmes.

The organisation further stressed that excessive sodium in processed foods contributes to hypertension, heart disease, and premature deaths, calling for enforceable sodium reduction targets.

“As we mark World Food Day 2025, we must put people before profit. By implementing healthy food policies and regulations, Nigeria can move decisively toward a future where every citizen, especially our children, can live longer, healthier, and more dignified lives”, he stated.