Working with DJ Neptune Was a Seamless Experience, Says Timbun

For Nigerian Music Producer, Songwriter, Mixing and Mastering Engineer, Oluwabunmi Oluyole-Balogun professionally known as Timbun, collaboration is most powerful when it feels natural. Reflecting on his work with award-winning DJ and producer DJ Neptune, Timbun describes the experience as “seamless and comfortable,” noting that the creative process was smooth and inspiring from start to finish.

In the music industry, it’s not uncommon for producers to struggle when working with established names — sometimes due to a lack of respect, or because the bigger artiste limits their creative input. But Timbun highlights that his collaboration with DJ Neptune was the opposite. “DJ Neptune gave me the space to contribute my sound without pressure. He respected my input and made the whole process easy,” Timbun explains. “That kind of openness is rare, and it made the work feel natural.”

That sense of mutual respect has been instrumental in shaping some of DJ Neptune’s most successful projects. Timbun contributed to six tracks on Greatness III, and played a key role on Greatness IV, where he worked across thirteen tracks. The partnership showcased not just his production skills but also his versatility in blending Afrobeats’ street energy with mainstream appeal.

Beyond Neptune’s albums, Timbun has also worked with a growing list of Afrobeats heavyweights. His fingerprints can be found on Skales’ Martina’s Son album, where he produced a standout track, further cementing his reputation as a sonic architect who understands how to elevate an artiste’s vision. His signature tag, “Timbun with the Melody,” has since become a recognizable stamp on the sound of contemporary Nigerian music.

With over a decade of dedication to his craft, Timbun continues to build a career defined not by overnight success, but by consistency, innovation, and a deep respect for collaboration. As Afrobeats expands its global reach, he represents a new wave of Nigerian producers bringing precision, melody, and authenticity to the forefront of the genre.