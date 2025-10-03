‘Work, efforts gone without a warning’ – Faith’s team reacts to BBNaija disqualification

Some BBNaija fans have been left stunned as housemate Faith was disqualified from the show on Thursday, a decision that, according to his team, came “without any prior public warning or even a strike.”

In an official statement shared with the media, Faith’s team expressed their deep disappointment over the manner of his exit.

“This decision has left us deeply distraught, especially as it came without any prior public warning or even a strike, as is customary with other housemates to at least caution them. All his work and efforts gone without a warning,” the statement read.

The team also took the opportunity to thank Faith’s loyal supporters, known as the FAITHFULS, for standing by him.

“Through it all, we choose to walk with grace, comforted by the strength of you – FAITHFULS. You are the ones who looked beyond Faith’s flaws and embraced the amazing human he is. You followed his journey, admired his discipline, and celebrated his resilience,” they said.

Addressing Faith directly, the team reassured fans of his well-being: “As for Faith, we will like to assure you that he is now with us and we will protect him at all cost. Seeing the world turn blind to everything positive you have done and only condemn you is not something easy to handle. Faith is a happy child and we will ensure he rises from this. Does he need self evaluation? Yes he does, like every flawed human.”

Highlighting his dedication during the show, the statement praised Faith’s efforts over the past nine weeks.

“For 9 weeks Faith worked hard and gave us a show, stood firm when he was shut down and backed his words with actions. He has worked so hard to be where he is at 25 and this is only the beginning of greatness for him,” they said.

The statement concluded with a message of unity and determination: “Thank you, FAITHFULS. Together we stand. Chaos or no chaos, we always win.”

