Women, Earth and Equity Workshop spurs climate action in Northern Nigeria

A new generation of ecofeminist leaders is redefining how Nigeria tackles the climate crisis. Over two days in Abuja, the Savannah Cohort of the Women, Earth and Equity (WEE) Climate Workshop convened climate advocates, researchers, and activists from across Northern Nigeria to shape inclusive, justice-driven climate solutions.

Organized by TechHer with support from the Ford Foundation, the workshop provided a collaborative platform where discussions evolved into actionable strategies. Through training sessions, storytelling, and a hands-on “pitch lab,” participants transformed their ideas into concrete advocacy plans aimed at addressing climate inequities and driving sustainable change.

At the heart of the gathering was a shared recognition that gender injustice amplifies the effects of climate change. Participants engaged in modules on ecofeminism, feminist responses to environmental realities, advocacy for environmental justice, and resourcing feminist environmental work — all designed to connect lived experience with practical solutions.

Dr. Izeduwa Derex-Briggs, Program Manager at the Ford Foundation, opened the workshop with a call to action, emphasizing that “the workshop is important for ensuring dialogue, but it is even more crucially an avenue to facilitate the redistribution of power.”

“When young feminists and climate advocates bring their voices together, we don’t just imagine an inclusive future — we begin to build it, with equity and justice at the centre,” she added.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Gladys Omenefu, Project Lead for the Young Feminist Solidarity and Climate Project (YFSCP), underscored the need for gender-responsive climate action. Supported by the Ford Foundation, YFSCP equips young ecofeminists to advocate for inclusive climate policies and influence local and regional agendas.

“Ecofeminist leadership is no longer aspirational; it is happening right now,” Omenefu said. “The Savannah Cohort has shown that young activists are not waiting for permission to lead; they are designing climate solutions that honour communities, challenge inequities, and insist on justice.”

Participants described the experience as transformative. Praise Ebube, a climate activist from Abuja, said, “I came here thinking I understood climate solutions, but the modules on ecofeminism and feminist policy opened my eyes to how gender justice must shape every climate response.”

Similarly, Wapnen Peter from Jos reflected, “The module on resourcing feminist environmental work was a turning point for me. I now see how funding politics creates barriers to real solutions. This workshop has equipped me to push for justice in both policy and practice.”

As the WEE Climate Workshop Savannah Cohort concluded, participants departed with renewed energy, skills, and networks to advance climate justice within their communities and beyond.

“We are keen on ensuring that this gathering does not culminate in a one-off event,” Omenefu said. “It is part of an expanding movement of young leaders who are determined to make climate justice in Nigeria not just a policy demand but a lived reality for all.”

She also commended the Ford Foundation for its support in amplifying young feminist voices and sustaining momentum for systemic change.

Building on the success of the Savannah Cohort, TechHer now looks ahead to the Evergreen Cohort in Southern Nigeria — the next phase of the WEE Climate Workshop — which will extend the conversation, deepen collaboration, and continue to center feminist leadership in Nigeria’s climate response.