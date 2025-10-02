Woman dies after setting self ablaze in Bauchi

By Charly Agwam

A tragic incident occurred at the family residence of Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa resulting in the death of a middle-aged woman.

The woman, whose name is yet to be ascertained, set herself on fire after arriving at the house in a commercial tricycle with a gallon of petrol.

According to eyewitnesses, she asked to see Yelwa Abubakar Balewa, the daughter of the late Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency.

When informed that Yelwa was not available, the woman returned to the entrance, poured petrol on herself, and lit it with a match.

Bystanders who were attracted to the scene by her loud screen, attempted to put out the flames but unfortunately made the situation worse.

The woman was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, where she succumbed to severe burn injuries.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Bauchi State Command, Ahmed Wakil said the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

According to Wakil, preliminary investigations indicated that the woman had a history of mental illness, which reportedly developed after the birth of her last child.

“She was rescued alive and taken to ATBUTH, where she was admitted and her statement taken before she later passed away.

“The Command commiserates with her family and prays for Allah’s comfort and strength in this difficult time,” the PPRO said