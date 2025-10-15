Woman, 32, rescued from 60ft well in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has rescued a 32-year-old woman who accidentally fell into an uncovered well, about 60 feet deep at Number 14, Mustapha Bolatiwa Street, off Agric Bus Stop, Ikorodu area of the state.

The incident which attracted public attention in the area was described as “a miracle.”

According to reports, the woman, whose identity was yet to be known had wandered from a nearby building and was sitting on the edge of the well when she suddenly slipped and fell in.

Upon receiving a distress call, officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service swiftly arrived at the scene and commenced a coordinated rescue operation.

Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, confirmed that the woman was successfully brought out alive after a tense and delicate operation.

The victim was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Adeseye, however, urged residents to ensure that wells and similar openings are properly covered to prevent such accidents.

She also commended the timely response and professionalism of the rescue team, reiterating the service’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the State.