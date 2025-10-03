Withdraw Mandy Kiss’s appointment as Anti-Drug Ambassador, NANS demands

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has called on the Lagos State Kick Against Drug Abuse Initiative, LASKADA, to immediately withdraw the ani-drug ambassadorial position it recently gave Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, popularly known as Mandy Kiss on social media, saying the appointment is inappropriate and counterproductive.

In a statement on Friday night by Comr. Adejuwon Olatunji Emmanuel, Assistant Secretary General, NANS Headquarters, the body expressed grave and deep concern over the appointment.

“We expresses deep concern over the recent appointment of Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, popularly known as Mandy Kiss, as a brand ambassador of the Lagos State “Kick Against Drug Abuse” initiative (LASKADA). While the campaign itself is laudable, the choice of ambassador is both inappropriate and counterproductive.

“Mandy Kiss, days before this appointment, publicly made statements about engaging in mass sexual activity, remarks that went viral and generated national outrage. Such pronouncements are inconsistent with the values of responsibility, dignity, and self-control that a public health campaign like LASKADA is meant to promote. The credibility of the messenger is as important as the message, and in this case, the messenger undermines the message.

“The decision by the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth & Social Development, Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende, to approve this appointment raises serious questions about judgment and due process. Influence alone cannot be the basis for such a sensitive role. While it is true that young people listen to influencers, the right ambassadors must combine influence with credibility, education, and a track record of positive impact. There are countless educated young Nigerians, students, graduates, professionals, and responsible social media influencers who command both visibility and respect, and who would have been far more deserving choices for this role.

“We strongly believe that this appointment sends the wrong message at a time when government should be intentional about values, role models, and the future of Nigerian youth. By endorsing controversial figures, the state risks eroding public trust in an otherwise noble campaign.

“The commissioner even came out to defend why they gave her the appointment, and we now ask, does he not know such appointment will make more youths to want to do bad things to get government honour?

“However, the Lagos State Government must immediately withdraw the appointment of Mandy Kiss as LASKADA Ambassador. The Commissioner should apologise to stakeholders, including students, parents, and youth advocates, whose trust in the campaign has been shaken. Also, a transparent selection process should be instituted to ensure that future ambassadors are educated, credible, and capable of inspiring young people positively.

“We recommend that the state government engage credible students, reformed substance-abuse survivors, youth leaders, respected professionals, and social media figures with clean reputations who can speak with authority and integrity.

“As the voice of Nigerian students, NANS remains committed to supporting every effort aimed at curbing drug abuse. However, we will never stand by and watch the struggle for youth development reduced to sensational headlines and misplaced priorities.

“The unity and health of our youth are too important to be gambled with. We call on the Lagos State Government to correct this error immediately in the interest of the campaign’s success and the credibility of leadership.”