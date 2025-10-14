WiSTEM2D: JAN, J&J inspire students in science, technology, others

Some staff of Johnson and Johnson Nigeria, Junior Achievement Nigeria and participants at the WiSTEM2D Innovation Camp in Lagos.

By Adesina Wahab

Junior Achievement Nigeria, JAN, in partnership with Johnson & Johnson, has officially kicked off the 2025 edition of its Winning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Manufacturing, and Design (WiSTEM2D) programme, designed to inspire secondary school students to explore careers in STEM and equip them with the skills to thrive in the 21st Century workforce.

This year’s programme adopts a blended learning approach, combining digital tools with in-person engagements to strengthen problem-solving skills, boost confidence, and bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world application.

The 2025 programme commenced with the National WiSTEM2D Innovation Camp, which brought together 66 top-performing students for a full-day immersive learning experience. Students engaged in career conversations with STEM professionals, explored creativity and problem-solving through design thinking workshops, and showcased their ideas in an ideathon and pitch contest before industry experts—gaining exposure, skills, and confidence for future opportunities.

The innovation and pitch contest produced three outstanding winning teams:

1st Place: Festac Senior College, Festac Town, represented by Betiku Adedolapo, Okorocha Mmesoma, Davidson Chioma, and Igwe Mmaduabuchi, for their solution on decentralized waste and recycling stations, bringing disposal points closer to communities.

1st Runner-Up: Bola Ige Millennium Senior Secondary School, represented by Giwa Faridat Oluwafunmilayo, Anozie Ngozi Maryolivia, Nnodim Goodness, Enukoha Mary, Omonigho Joy, for their innovative Automated BinBot, designed to separate dry and wet waste, reducing pollution and improving community sanitation.

2nd Runner-Up: Lagos State Senior Model College represented by Ezeanya Chisom, Johnchukwu Confidence, Chukwuka Favour, Nnedu Chukwuemeka, for their solution combining health awareness campaigns with practical waste management strategies, encouraging the replacement of single-use plastics with reusable alternatives and turning organic waste into fertilizer.

Speaking at the event, Mr Olaolu Akogun, Assistant Director of Programmes, Junior Achievement Nigeria, said: “We are excited to continue our collaboration with Johnson & Johnson through the WiSTEM2D programme. This initiative breaks barriers in STEM by equipping young leaders with the tools, mentorship, and opportunities they need to succeed. We are confident that it will inspire a new generation of innovators and change-makers to drive Nigeria and Africa’s future.”

Representing Johnson & Johnson Nigeria, Ms. Jaiyesimi Oyefunke, Country Lead, said: “While the Innovation Camp has directly impacted 66 students through its immersive, hands-on learning experience, this is just the beginning. The next phase of the WiSTEM2D programme, the online STEM Challenge, will commence in the coming week, engaging over 750 additional students across Nigeria.

“Through this interactive digital learning platform, students will explore STEM concepts in fun, competitive, and accessible ways, ensuring that the program’s impact goes beyond the Camp. This next stage will broaden participation, spark fresh ideas, and nurture even more young innovators ready to take on real-world challenges.

“With this momentum, the program is set to inspire not just a handful of winners, but a nationwide movement of young innovators ready to lead Nigeria into the future.”