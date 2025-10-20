WiSolar moves to power 4,000 homes with solar electricity by 2026

Africa’s digital solar utility, WiSolar has announced plans to expand its prepaid solar electricity service across Nigeria to about 4,000 homes and businesses in 2026.

The rollout will deliver approximately 32 megawatts of clean solar power to qualifying residential and commercial users, helping to reduce reliance on the national grid and ease the impact of power interruptions in communities nationwide.

According to Jason Narayanan, International Market Entry & Partner Onboarding, WiSolar, “Our 2026 rollout not only brings clean, affordable solar power to thousands of homes but also creates meaningful local employment opportunities. By investing in skills development and engaging community members, WiSolar is proud to help build a sustainable green economy that benefits both people and the planet.”

WiSolar’s Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) model enables property owners to install solar systems with no upfront cost. Users simply pay for electricity on a prepaid basis via the WiSolar mobile app, purchasing solar power per kilowatt-hour. The company’s smart platform integrates Internet of Things (IoT) technology for real-time energy monitoring and operates in a hybrid mode, combining solar and grid power for a reliable, uninterrupted supply.

Founded in 2016, WiSolar has already installed over 9 megawatts of capacity, powering around 3,000 homes. The company has also expanded its prepaid service to homeowners in Nigeria and developed a digital platform that enables easy access to prepaid solar electricity.

Through this next phase of expansion, WiSolar aims to make solar electricity as accessible as home Wi-Fi, supporting the continent’s transition towards cleaner energy and contributing to global sustainability goals. Homeowners and businesses can join the waitlist via the WiSolar website or mobile app.