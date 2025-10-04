WIMBIZ calls for public support on reserved seats, independent candidacy bills

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Women in Management, Business and Public Service, WIMBIZ, in partnership with ElectHER, has urged Nigerians to rally behind the Reserved Seats and Independent Candidacy Bills currently before the National Assembly, describing them as critical to achieving inclusivity in governance.

The call was made during the WIMBIZ’s webinar tagged “Unlocking Socio-Economic Gains: The Case for Reserved Seats and Independent Candidacy Bill.”

The engaging session, moderated by Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, Executive Director of WIMBIZ, featured the lead sponsors of the Bills, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Benjamin Kalu, and Chairman, House Committee on Media & Public Affairs, Mr. Akin Rotimi

Both lawmakers shed light on the purpose, expected impact, and progress of the Bills, stressing that their passage could transform Nigeria’s democratic and governance landscape.

According to Kalu, the exclusion of women from governance is a costly mistake. He noted that when women are absent from decision-making tables, critical issues such as healthcare, education, and social welfare are often sidelined, thereby perpetuating cycles of poverty.

On his part, Rotimi argued that every citizen deserves an equal opportunity to contest for office, whether affiliated with a political party or not. He maintained that independent candidacy would not only widen the political space but also remove barriers that have historically constrained women within party structures.

In her remarks, CEO of ElectHER, Ibijoke Faborode called on Nigerians to actively engage with the process. “It’s not only about running for office; it is about every citizen holding leaders accountable and pushing for a system that reflects all voices,” she said.

Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, in her closing note, stressed that the two Bills would drive accountability and strengthen democracy by assuring citizens that their voices and opinions matter in governance.

“The Reserved Seats for Women Bill proposes the creation of 37 additional Senate seats (one per state and the FCT) and 37 new House of Representatives seats reserved exclusively for women, a move expected to boost female representation in governance.

“The Independent Candidacy Bill seeks to open up the electoral space to qualified individuals who wish to contest elections without political party affiliation. Such aspirants would, however, need to meet requirements including minimum education, age, and securing signatures from at least 10 percent of registered voters in their constituencies.

“Both Bills are still open for public input, offering Nigerians a rare opportunity to directly shape the nation’s democratic future”, she said.

Reiterating their commitment, WIMBIZ and ElectHER pledged to continue advocating for women’s representation, inclusive leadership, and accountability in governance. “Together, we can build a Nigeria where every voice matters and leadership reflects the nation’s true diversity,” the organisers affirmed.