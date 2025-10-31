Wike: Nobody’ll use us to negotiate, says PDP must return to due process

Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, on Friday declared that no one within his opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP would be allowed to use him or his loyalists as bargaining tools in the ongoing internal crisis rocking the party.

Wike stated this in Abuja while addressing Concerned PDP Stakeholders shortly before a closed-door meeting at his Lifecamp residence, following the court judgment that halted the party’s planned national convention.

Some of those in attendance at the meeting include, PDP National Secretary, Sam Anyanwu, former Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, former Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda, Him. Micah Jiba, Speaker, Rivers state House of Assembly, some BoT members, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and others.

Some other senators and honorable members are in attendance mostly from South East and South South and North Central

He said those seeking to hijack PDP’s leadership structure through impunity and disregard for due process would be resisted, adding that “nobody will use us to negotiate for anything.”

“Let me be clear: nobody, and I mean nobody, will use us to negotiate for anything. We are part of this party; we have sacrificed for it. But we will not allow anybody to trade us off for personal gain,” the minister said.

Wike, who described the moment as one of “mixed feelings,” commended members who had stood by the party through turbulent times, insisting that their struggle was not about personal interest but about restoring justice and discipline to the opposition.

“On one hand, I am happy because justice has prevailed. On the other hand, I am sad because it hurts to see our great party being destroyed from within.

“Those of us fighting today are not doing so for ourselves. We are doing it because we want the PDP to stand for something, for due process, fairness, and respect for law,” he stated.

The minister criticized what he described as arrogance and insensitivity among some of the party’s leaders, accusing them of disregarding the roles played by others in sustaining the PDP over the years.

“Leadership is not arrogance. When people begin to act as though nobody matters, they destroy the same house they built. We stood firm during tougher times, even when the ruling party tried to divide us, and we will stand firm again,” he said.

Wike berated governors and party officials who, according to him, have failed to unite the PDP at a time when Nigeria needs a strong and credible opposition.

“There can be no credible opposition that operates with impunity. If you say you want to take power from the ruling party, then you must first show Nigerians that you can obey your own rules,” he added.

He also took a swipe at those who believe political power could be bought with money.

“Some think money will solve everything. No, it won’t. There are still people who cannot be bought, no matter how much you offer. We will continue to fight for what is right,” he maintained.

Wike thanked PDP members who stood as plaintiffs in the recent legal action challenging the planned national convention, commending their courage despite threats and intimidation.

“Many people give up once they are threatened. But these men and women stood their ground. They said, ‘No, we will not allow injustice.’ I salute their courage,” he said.

He further accused certain party leaders of violating the PDP constitution by illegally zoning positions and manipulating congresses across the country.

“A few people sit in their homes and decide where positions will go. They even pocket the funds meant for the process. It has never been this bad in the PDP,” he lamented.

While reaffirming his commitment to the unity of the party, Wike urged the governors to use the resources available to them to develop their states and strengthen the PDP, rather than “use the money to kill the party.”

“The funds available to states today are more than ever before. That money should be used to build infrastructure and reduce unemployment — not to weaken our party. We will not agree to that,” he declared.

Wike assured that his group remained open to genuine dialogue but warned that they would not be blackmailed into submission.

“We are open to peace, but we will not be blackmailed. We will continue to stand for truth and fairness until justice prevails in the PDP,” he concluded.

The closed-door meeting, which followed Wike’s remarks, is being attended by several PDP stakeholders from across the six geopolitical zones. A communiqué is expected at the end of the deliberations.