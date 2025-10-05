Wike, Fubara, Rivers Elders meet in Port Harcourt

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Saturday held a meeting with members of the Rivers State Elders Council in Port Harcourt.

The meeting, which comes amid recent political developments in the state, was also attended by the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, and Chairman of the Rivers State Elders Council, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba.

Photos from the gathering were shared on Sunday morning by the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media to the FCT Minister, Lere Olayinka, via his official X handle.

Olayinka described the gathering as a sign of unity among stakeholders, noting: “FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Chairman of the Rivers State Elders Council, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, and other leaders in a meeting in Port Harcourt yesterday. The political family is fully united.”

While details of the meeting were not disclosed, the presence of key political figures suggests ongoing efforts to foster cohesion and stability within the Rivers political structure.