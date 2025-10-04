Wike assures completion of Kuje-Airport Road by 2027

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday inspected ongoing road projects in Abuja, including the long-awaited Airport–Kuje expressway, pledging that the road would be completed and inaugurated within President Bola Tinubu’s first term in office.

Speaking to journalists after the inspection, Wike said the Kuje road, an eight-lane dual carriageway, would drastically cut travel time to the city centre to less than 20 minutes once completed.

He noted that the project, being handled by Arab Contractors, had made significant progress despite its rocky terrain.

“We have visited this site not less than seven or eight times, and the work done so far is commendable. With our support and the contractors’ commitment, we believe that before the third year of Mr President’s tenure, this road will be ready for commissioning,” Wike stated.

The minister linked the project to the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration, stressing that it would transform Kuje into a viable residential hub and reduce pressure on housing in central Abuja.

On security concerns in the FCT, Wike dismissed claims that the city was unsafe, arguing that incidents should not overshadow the broader progress made. He pointed to initiatives such as the Light Up Abuja project, which he said was designed not just to beautify the capital but also to enhance safety.

“Abuja remains one of the safest cities in the country. Yes, incidents may occur, but that does not mean the city is unsafe. Even in the United States, shootings happen, yet no one says America is unsafe. We must give our security agencies credit,” he said.

Addressing the problem of indiscriminate refuse dumping, the minister revealed that new contracts for waste management would be awarded within two weeks.

He assured residents that only competent contractors with the necessary capacity and equipment would be engaged, unlike in the past when “political contractors” were handed jobs they could not deliver on.

“Already, clearing is ongoing along the Airport Road and Nyanya–Karshi axis. We are determined to sanitize waste disposal across the city and the satellite towns,” Wike said.

Responding to appeals from residents of federal housing estates in the satellite towns who lamented poor road conditions, the minister, known for his trademark bluntness, quipped: “Tell them to continue fasting,” sparking laughter among reporters.

END